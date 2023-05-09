The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, April 30 through Sunday, May 7. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.

The Carrollton Police Department responded to four aggravated assaults last week, all of which were with the use of a deadly weapon. The first aggravated assault happened on May 1 at 7:21 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 3400 block of Country Square Dr. The next three aggravated assaults all happened on May 7, with the first being at 5:05 p.m. at an apartment building on the 3000 block of N. Josey Lane, the second being at 10:32 p.m. at a residence located on the 3700 block of Cromwell Dr., and the third being at 10:59 p.m. at a residence located on the 1000 block E. Peters Colony Rd.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

