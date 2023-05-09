The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, April 30 through Sunday, May 7. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.
The Carrollton Police Department responded to four aggravated assaults last week, all of which were with the use of a deadly weapon. The first aggravated assault happened on May 1 at 7:21 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 3400 block of Country Square Dr. The next three aggravated assaults all happened on May 7, with the first being at 5:05 p.m. at an apartment building on the 3000 block of N. Josey Lane, the second being at 10:32 p.m. at a residence located on the 3700 block of Cromwell Dr., and the third being at 10:59 p.m. at a residence located on the 1000 block E. Peters Colony Rd.
The police department also responded to five commercial burglaries last week. The first two burglaries occurred on April 30 at businesses, with the first being at 3:40 a.m. on the 1600 block of Luna Rd. and the second being at 11 p.m. on the 2200 block of Marsh Ln. The next burglary happened on May 1 at 8 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 1100 block of W. Trinity Mills Rd. The next burglary happened on May 3 at 1 a.m. at a business located on the 2600 block of Old Denton Rd. The final burglary occurred on May 7 at 1:55 a.m. at a doctor’s office on the 2700 block of E. Belt Line Rd.
The police department responded to 19 thefts last week, four of which were motor vehicle thefts. The first motor vehicle theft happened on April 30 at 9:30 a.m. at a residence located on the 3200 block of Rose Hill Rd. The next motor vehicle theft happened on May 2 at 6 p.m. at a business located on the 2700 block of N Ih 35E. The next theft occurred on May 5 at 6:55 p.m. in a parking lot located on the 1300 block of S Ih 35E, and the final theft occurred on May 6 at 10:30 a.m. at an apartment building located on the 3000 block of N. Josey Ln.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.