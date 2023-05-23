The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, May 14 through Sunday, May 21. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.
The Carrollton Police Department responded to four aggravated assaults last week, all of which were with the use of a deadly weapon. The first aggravated assault happened on May 17 at 8:50 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 3000 block of Country Square Dr. The next two aggravated assaults happened on May 28, with the first being at 2 a.m. at a residence located on the 2000 block of Cedarwood Dr. and the second being at 8:31 a.m. at an apartment building located on the 2300 block of Marsh Ln. The last aggravated assault happened on May 19 at 2:44 p.m. on the side of highway at N. I-35E.
The police department also responded to three commercial burglaries last week. The first commercial burglary happened on May 15 at 9:20 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 1700 block of W. Frankford Rd. The next commercial burglary also happened on the 1700 block of W. Frankford Rd., but at a business at 11:35 p.m. on May 16. The final commercial burglary happened at 7 a.m. on May 17 at an apartment building located on the 1600 block of E. Frankford Rd.
The police department also responded to 17 thefts last week, two of which were motor vehicle thefts. The first motor vehicle theft occurred on May 14 at 5 p.m. on the side of the road on the 2600 block of N. I-35E and the second motor vehicle theft happened on May 16 at 10:10 a.m. at an auto dealership located on the 1300 block of S. IH 35E.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
