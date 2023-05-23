The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, May 14 through Sunday, May 21. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.

The Carrollton Police Department responded to four aggravated assaults last week, all of which were with the use of a deadly weapon. The first aggravated assault happened on May 17 at 8:50 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 3000 block of Country Square Dr. The next two aggravated assaults happened on May 28, with the first being at 2 a.m. at a residence located on the 2000 block of Cedarwood Dr. and the second being at 8:31 a.m. at an apartment building located on the 2300 block of Marsh Ln. The last aggravated assault happened on May 19 at 2:44 p.m. on the side of highway at N. I-35E.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments