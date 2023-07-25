The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, July 16 through Sunday, July 23. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.
The Carrollton Police Department responded to three aggravated assaults last week, which were all with the use of a deadly weapon. The first aggravated assault was on July 17 at 8:12 p.m. on the side of the road along Kelly Blvd. and Keller Springs Rd. The second assault also occurred on the side on the road on July 20 at 4:45 p.m. on the 2000 block of N. I-35E and the third assault happened on July 23 at 7:58 a.m. at a residence located on the 3000 block of N. Josey Ln.
The police department also responded to four commercial burglaries last week. The first burglary occurred on July 18 at 10:43 p.m. at a business located on the 1400 block of Wainwright Way. The next three burglaries happened on July 22 with the first being at 3:49 a.m. at a business located on the 3300 block of E. Trinity Mills Rd., the next being at 3:52 a.m. at a business located on the 3300 block of E. Trinity Mills Rd., and the third being at 6:16 p.m. at a residence located on the 1500 block of Francis St.
The police department also responded to one commercial robbery, which occurred on July 18 at 10:19 a.m. at an apartment building located on the 1300 block of Mac Arthur Dr.
The police department responded to 21 thefts last week, with six being motor vehicle thefts.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
