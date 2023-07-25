The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, July 16 through Sunday, July 23. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.

The Carrollton Police Department responded to three aggravated assaults last week, which were all with the use of a deadly weapon. The first aggravated assault was on July 17 at 8:12 p.m. on the side of the road along Kelly Blvd. and Keller Springs Rd. The second assault also occurred on the side on the road on July 20 at 4:45 p.m. on the 2000 block of N. I-35E and the third assault happened on July 23 at 7:58 a.m. at a residence located on the 3000 block of N. Josey Ln.


Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments