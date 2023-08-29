The Carrollton Police Department responded to aggravated assaults, thefts, and more between Aug. 20 and Aug. 27, according to community crime map data as of Aug. 28.
Three aggravated assaults were reported for Aug. 23 and Aug. 24. The first two aggravated assaults were reported for Aug. 23, with the first recorded at 6:20 a.m. at a business located on the 1000 block of W. Trinity Mills Road and the second recorded at 4 p.m. on the side of the road on the 1800 block of President George Bush Freeway. The last aggravated assault was reported for 8:47 p.m. Aug. 24 at a residence located on the 1800 block of S. Perry Road.
The department reported a commercial burglary at 9:45 p.m. Aug. 20 on the 2000 block of Keller Springs Road. The department also reported a commercial burglary at midnight on Aug. 23 at an apartment building located on the 1600 block of W. Frankford Road. A commercial robbery was reported for 8:13 p.m. Aug. 20 at a grocery store located on the 2600 block of N. Josey Lane.
The following theft incidents were reported between Aug. 20 and Aug. 27, as of Aug. 28:
Midnight on Aug. 20 at a residence located on the 2500 block of Melissa Lane
10 p.m. Aug. 22 at a business located on the 2600 block of Marsh Lane
5 p.m. Aug. 23 on the side of the road on the 2400 block of Marsh Lane
1 a.m. Aug. 24 at a hotel located on the 1200 block of W. Trinity Mills Road
2:14 p.m. Aug. 24 at a grocery store located on the 1200 block of E. Trinity Mills Road
8:09 p.m. Aug. 25 at a business located on the 2100 block of N. Josey Lane
9:10 p.m. Aug. 25 at a business located on the 1900 block of E. Belt Line Road
11:32 p.m. Aug. 25 at a business located on the 15000 block of S. IH 35E
12 a.m. Aug. 26 at a business located on the 1100 block of Fourth Ave.
10:19 a.m. Aug. 26 at a restaurant located on the 2600 block of Midway Road
Carrollton police also responded to five reported motor vehicle thefts between Aug. 20 and Aug. 27, according to community crime map data as of Aug. 28.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.