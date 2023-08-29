FILE_Carrollton Police Station.jpeg

The Carrollton Police Department responded to aggravated assaults, thefts, and more between Aug. 20 and Aug. 27, according to community crime map data as of Aug. 28.

Three aggravated assaults were reported for Aug. 23 and Aug. 24. The first two aggravated assaults were reported for Aug. 23, with the first recorded at 6:20 a.m. at a business located on the 1000 block of W. Trinity Mills Road and the second recorded at 4 p.m. on the side of the road on the 1800 block of President George Bush Freeway. The last aggravated assault was reported for 8:47 p.m. Aug. 24 at a residence located on the 1800 block of S. Perry Road.


