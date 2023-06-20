The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, June 11 through Sunday, June 18. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.

The Carrollton Police Department responded to three aggravated assaults last week, two of which were with the use of a deadly weapon. The first aggravated assault happened on June 13 at 2:20 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 2500 block of Guerrero Drive, the second aggravated assault happened on June 16 at 6:05 a.m. at a gym located on the 2700 block of E. Belt Line Rd., and the third aggravated assault happened on June 18 at 8:18 p.m. at a residence located on the 2600 block of Via Cordova.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

