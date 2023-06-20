The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, June 11 through Sunday, June 18. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.
The Carrollton Police Department responded to three aggravated assaults last week, two of which were with the use of a deadly weapon. The first aggravated assault happened on June 13 at 2:20 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 2500 block of Guerrero Drive, the second aggravated assault happened on June 16 at 6:05 a.m. at a gym located on the 2700 block of E. Belt Line Rd., and the third aggravated assault happened on June 18 at 8:18 p.m. at a residence located on the 2600 block of Via Cordova.
The police department responded to one commercial burglary last week, which occurred on June 14 at 6 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 3600 block of Huffines Blvd. A commercial robbery also happened last week on June 12 at 3:16 p.m. at a residence located on the 1900 block of Lawndale Dr.
Sixteen thefts happened last week, three of which were motor vehicle thefts. The first two motor vehicle thefts happened on June 17, with the first being at 12 a.m. at an apartment building located on the 2500 block of E. Trinity Mills Rd. and the second being at 11 p.m. at a residence located on the 1600 block of San Francisco St. The third and final motor vehicle theft happened on June 18 at 9:30 a.m. on the 1200 block Noble Ave.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
