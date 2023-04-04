The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, March 26 through Sunday, April 2. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton last week according to community crime map data.
The Carrollton Police Department responded to one aggravated assault last week, which was with the use of a deadly weapon. The assault happened on March 26 at 4 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 1800 block of E. Peters Colony Rd.
The police department responded to several commercial burglaries last week. The first burglary occurred on March 28 at 6 p.m. in an apartment building located on the 2100 block of Marsh Ln. The next two burglaries happened on March 30, with the first one being at 12:40 a.m. in a business located on the 3000 block of N Josey Ln., and the second one being at 4:12 a.m. in an apartment building on the 3000 block of Country Square Drive.
The next two burglaries occurred on April 1, one at 4:05 a.m. in a business located on the 2500 block of Old Denton Road and the other at 11 a.m. in an apartment building located on the 3400 block of Country Square Drive. The last burglary happened on April 2 at 10:33 p.m. in a residence located on the 2500 block of Dove Creek Lane.
The Carrollton Police Department also responded to five motor vehicle thefts and 16 other reports of theft. The department responded to one commercial robbery last week, which happened on March 27 at 9:59 p.m. at a business located on the 2100 block of N Josey Lane.
