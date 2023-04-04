The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, March 26 through Sunday, April 2. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton last week according to community crime map data.

The Carrollton Police Department responded to one aggravated assault last week, which was with the use of a deadly weapon. The assault happened on March 26 at 4 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 1800 block of E. Peters Colony Rd.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

