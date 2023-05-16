The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, May 7 through Sunday, May 14. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.

The Carrollton Police Department responded to three aggravated assaults last week, all of which occurred on May 7. The first aggravated assault occurred at 5:05 p.m. in an apartment building located on the 3000 block of N. Josey Ln., the second happened at 10:32 p.m. at a residence located on the 3700 block of Cromwell Drive, and the third happened at a residence located on the 1000 block of E Peters Colony Rd.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

