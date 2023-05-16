The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, May 7 through Sunday, May 14. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.
The Carrollton Police Department responded to three aggravated assaults last week, all of which occurred on May 7. The first aggravated assault occurred at 5:05 p.m. in an apartment building located on the 3000 block of N. Josey Ln., the second happened at 10:32 p.m. at a residence located on the 3700 block of Cromwell Drive, and the third happened at a residence located on the 1000 block of E Peters Colony Rd.
The police department also responded to several commercial burglaries last week, which happened on the following days and locations:
May 7 at 1:55 a.m. at a doctor’s office located on the 2700 block of E. Belt Line Rd.
May 8 at 5:21 a.m. at a business located on the 2500 block of N. Josey Ln.
May 9 at 7:30 a.m. at a residence located on the 1800 block of School Rd.
May 9 at 5 p.m. at a residence located on the 1800 block of School Rd.
May 10 at 3:17 a.m. at a residence located on the 1700 block of Ross Ave.
May 11 at 3:28 a.m. at an apartment building located on the 2700 block of Old Denton Rd.
May 12 at 3 p.m. at a residence located on the 1900 block of Walnut Plaza
May 12 at 9:30 p.m. at a residence located on the 2000 block of Rose Hill Rd.
May 13 at 2:20 a.m. at a residence located on the 2200 block in Belvedere
The police department responded to 13 thefts last week, one of which was a motor vehicle theft. The motor vehicle theft occurred on May 9 at 1:56 p.m. on the side of the road on the 1300 block of Overture Way.
