The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, May 21 through Sunday, May 28. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.
The Carrollton Police Department responded to two aggravated assaults last week, both of which were with the use of a deadly weapon. The first aggravated assault happened on May 25 at 5:15 p.m. at a business located on the 2600 block of E. Belt Line Rd., and the second happened on May 28 at 12:16 a.m. at a residence located on the 1800 block of S. Perry Rd.
The police department also responded to two commercial burglaries. The first occurred on May 25 at 4:03 a.m. at a drug store located on the 3000 block of Old Denton Rd., and the second burglary happened on May 28 at 10:20 a.m. at a residence located on the 1100 block of Ryan Ave. Two commercial robberies were responded to last week, with the first being on May 26 at 4 p.m. on the side of the road on the 3100 block of Sylane Dr., and the second being on May 27 at 12:50 p.m. in a parking lot on the 2600 block of Old Denton Rd.
The police department responded to 17 thefts last week, two of which were motor vehicle thefts. The first motor vehicle theft happened on May 23 at 3:39 p.m. at an auto dealership located on the 1600 block of S. IH 35E and the second happened on May 24 at 3 p.m. at a residence located on the 2100 block of Cedar Circle.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
