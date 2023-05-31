The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, May 21 through Sunday, May 28. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.

The Carrollton Police Department responded to two aggravated assaults last week, both of which were with the use of a deadly weapon. The first aggravated assault happened on May 25 at 5:15 p.m. at a business located on the 2600 block of E. Belt Line Rd., and the second happened on May 28 at 12:16 a.m. at a residence located on the 1800 block of S. Perry Rd.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

