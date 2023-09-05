The Carrollton Police Department responded to burglaries, homicide/manslaughter incidents, and more between Aug. 27 and Sept. 3, according to community crime map data as of Sept. 5.
Two aggravated assaults were reported by the Carrollton Police Department. The first aggravated assault was reported for 10:39 a.m. on Sept. 2 in a parking lot located on the 1200 block of E. Belt Line Road. The second aggravated assault was reported for 4:42 a.m. on Sept. 3 at a residence located on the 1800 block of School Road.
The police department also reported three commercial burglaries between Aug. 27 and Sept. 3. The first commercial burglary was reported for 12 p.m. on Aug. 29 at a residence located on the 2900 block of Country Place Circle. The next commercial burglary was reported for 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 30 at a business located on the 3200 block of E. Trinity Mills Road. The final commercial burglary was reported for 6:29 a.m. on Sept. 2 at a residence located on the 1800 block of Green Ridge Court.
The police department reported responding to two homicide/manslaughter on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. The first was reported for 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 31 in a parking lot located on the 2500 block of Guerrero Drive and the second was reported for 3:57 a.m. on Sept. 1 at an apartment building located on the 1100 block of Mac Arthur Drive.
Carrollton police also responded to 15 thefts between Aug. 27 and Sept. 3, according to community crime map data as of Sept. 5. Three motor vehicle thefts were also reported during that time frame.
