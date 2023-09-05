The Carrollton Police Department responded to burglaries, homicide/manslaughter incidents, and more between Aug. 27 and Sept. 3, according to community crime map data as of Sept. 5.

Two aggravated assaults were reported by the Carrollton Police Department. The first aggravated assault was reported for 10:39 a.m. on Sept. 2 in a parking lot located on the 1200 block of E. Belt Line Road. The second aggravated assault was reported for 4:42 a.m. on Sept. 3 at a residence located on the 1800 block of School Road.


