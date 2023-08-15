The Carrollton Police Department responded to various reported crimes the week of Sunday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 13. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame, according to community crime map data.
The Carrollton Police Department responded to three reported aggravated assaults during that time frame. The first aggravated assault was reported for Aug. 6 at 9:32 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 2000 block of W. Hebron Parkway. The next aggravated assault was reported for Aug. 8 at 7:34 p.m. at the intersection of E. Trinity Mills Road and McCoy Road. The third aggravated assault was reported for Aug. 12 at 10:14 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 1900 block of S. Josey Lane.
The department also responded to four reported commercial burglaries during that time frame. The first commercial burglary was reported for Aug. 9 at 11:45 a.m. at a residence located on the 1600 block of Camero Drive. The next commercial burglary was reported for Aug. 10 at 6:20 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 3600 block of Huffines Blvd. The last two commercial burglaries were reported for on Aug. 11, with the first being at 7:27 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 1100 block of E. Vandergriff Drive and the second being at 7:40 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 2000 block of W. Hebron Parkway.
The police department responded to two commercial robberies last week, with the first being on Aug. 8 at 9 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 1100 block of Mac Arthur Drive. and the second being on Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. in a parking lot located on the 1000 block of Park Ave.
The police department responded to 17 reported thefts last week, four of which were listed as motor vehicle thefts.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
