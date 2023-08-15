carrollton pd file.jfif

The Carrollton Police Department responded to various reported crimes the week of Sunday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 13. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame, according to community crime map data.

The Carrollton Police Department responded to three reported aggravated assaults during that time frame. The first aggravated assault was reported for Aug. 6 at 9:32 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 2000 block of W. Hebron Parkway. The next aggravated assault was reported for Aug. 8 at 7:34 p.m. at the intersection of E. Trinity Mills Road and McCoy Road. The third aggravated assault was reported for Aug. 12 at 10:14 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 1900 block of S. Josey Lane.


