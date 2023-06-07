The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, May 28 through Sunday, June 4. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.
The Carrollton Police Department responded to two aggravated assaults last week, both of which were with the use of a deadly weapon. The first aggravated assault happened on May 28 at 12:16 a.m. at a residence located on the 1800 block of S. Perry Rd. The second aggravated assault happened on June 1 at 5:48 p.m. on the side of the road on the 1000 block of N I-35E.
The police department also responded to three commercial burglaries last week. The first one happened on May 28 at 10:20 a.m. at a residence located on the 1100 block of Ryan Ave., the second happened on June 1 at 11 p.m. at a convenience store located on the 2600 block of Kelly Blvd., and the third occurred on June 2 at 12 a.m. at a business located on the 3100 block of Old Denton Rd.
Two commercial robberies happened last week, with the first being on June 1 at 9:18 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 2300 block of Marsh Ln. and the second being on June 4 at 6:37 a.m. at a hotel located on the 1700 block of S. IH-35E.
There was also a homicide/manslaughter that the police department responded to last week in Carrollton that happened on June 3 at 2:33 p.m. at a residence located on the 1800 block of Chevy Chase Dr.
The police department responded to 16 thefts last week, two of which were motor vehicle thefts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.