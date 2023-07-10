The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, July 2 through Sunday, July 9. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.

The Carrollton Police Department responded to four aggravated assaults last week, three of which were with the use of a deadly weapon. The first aggravated assault occurred on July 4 at 4:09 p.m. at a residence located on the 1100 block of Mac Arthur Dr. The next aggravated assault occurred on July 6 at 1:33 a.m. at a parking lot located on the 1800 block of E. Frankford Rd. The final aggravated assaults happened on July 7, with the first being at 6:44 p.m. on the side of the road on the 1600 block of N. Denton Drive, and the second being on 11:04 p.m. at a hotel located on the 2600 block of Westgrove Dr.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

