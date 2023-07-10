The Carrollton Police Department responded to various crimes the week of Sunday, July 2 through Sunday, July 9. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.
The Carrollton Police Department responded to four aggravated assaults last week, three of which were with the use of a deadly weapon. The first aggravated assault occurred on July 4 at 4:09 p.m. at a residence located on the 1100 block of Mac Arthur Dr. The next aggravated assault occurred on July 6 at 1:33 a.m. at a parking lot located on the 1800 block of E. Frankford Rd. The final aggravated assaults happened on July 7, with the first being at 6:44 p.m. on the side of the road on the 1600 block of N. Denton Drive, and the second being on 11:04 p.m. at a hotel located on the 2600 block of Westgrove Dr.
The police department also responded to three commercial burglaries last week. The first commercial burglary occurred on July 4 at 4:16 p.m. at a business located on the 1400 block of Whitlock Ln., the second happened on July 5 at 10:30 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 1100 block of N. Broadway St., and the third happened on July 7 at 3:34 a.m. at a business located on the 1900 block of E. Belt Line Rd.
Two commercial robberies happened last week that the Carrollton Police Department responded to. The first one happened on July 6 at 8 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 1100 block of N. Broadway St. and the second one happened on July 7 at 10:13 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 1500 block of School Rd.
The police department responded to 21 thefts last week, eight of which were motor vehicle thefts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.