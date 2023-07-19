The Carrollton Police Department responded to several thefts the week of Sunday, July 9 through Sunday, July 16. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.
The Carrollton Police Department responded to one commercial burglary last week. The commercial burglary happened on July 15 at 5:05 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 2000 block of W. Hebron Pkwy.
The police department also responded to 17 thefts last week, one of which was a motor vehicle theft. The motor vehicle theft happened on July 10 at 1 p.m. at an auto dealership located on the 2900 block of N. IH 35E. The remainder of the thefts happened on the following dates, times and locations:
July 9 at 9 a.m. in a parking lot located on the 1400 block of S. Broadway St.
July 9 at 5:09 p.m. at a business located on the 1900 block of E. Belt Line Rd.
July 10 at 12 a.m. at an apartment building located on the 2800 block of Keller Springs Rd.
July 10 at 12 a.m. at a public facility located on the 1900 block of S. Josey Ln.
July 10 at 6:30 p.m. at a residence located on the 2200 block of Placid Dr.
July 10 at 6:34 p.m. at a business located on the 1200 block of E. Trinity Mills Rd.
July 10 at 7:07 p.m. at a department store located on the 1200 block of E. Trinity Mills Rd.
July 11 at 5:02 p.m. at a residence located on the 2200 block of Proctor Dr.
July 12 at 5:15 a.m. at a business located on the 1400 block of Mac Arthur Dr.
July 12 at 1:05 p.m. at a convenience store located on the 1700 block of W. Frankford.
July 12 at 3:50 p.m. on the side of the road located on the 2600 block of N. Josey Ln.
July 12 at 7 p.m. at a parking lot on the 1800 block of N. Josey Ln.
July 13 at 2:40 a.m. at a residence located on the 2200 block of Lockwood Dr.
July 13 at 10:20 p.m. at a business located on the 1900 block of E. Belt Line Rd.
July 14 at 1:01 p.m. at a grocery store located on the 1200 block of E. Trinity Mills Rd.
July 14 at 5 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 1000 block of Raleigh Dr.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
