The Carrollton Police Department responded to several thefts the week of Sunday, July 9 through Sunday, July 16. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton in that time frame according to community crime map data.

The Carrollton Police Department responded to one commercial burglary last week. The commercial burglary happened on July 15 at 5:05 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 2000 block of W. Hebron Pkwy.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

