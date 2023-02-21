The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 19. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data.
The Carrollton Police Department responded to four burglaries last week, all of which were commercial burglaries. The first three burglaries all happened on Feb. 13. The first burglary was at 5 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 2700 block of E. Trinity Mills Rd., the second burglary was at 10:21 p.m. at a community center located on the 1300 block of E. Rosemeade Pkwy, and the third burglary happened at 10:30 p.m. in a restaurant located on the 1900 block of E. Belt Line Road. The last burglary happened on Feb. 15 at 1:19 a.m. at a gas station located on the 3300 block of E. Trinity Mills Rd.
The Carrollton Police Department responded to one aggravated assault last week, which was with the use of a deadly weapon. The assault happened on Feb. 13 at 4:15 p.m. in a residence located on the 1500 block of Cecil Drive.
The Carrollton Police Department responded to one robbery last week, which occurred on Feb. 12 at 4:27 p.m. at a specialty store located on the 2600 block of N. Josey Lane.
There were eight thefts that the Carrollton Police Department responded to last week, according to community crime map data.
