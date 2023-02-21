The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 19. Here are some of the crimes of note that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data.

The Carrollton Police Department responded to four burglaries last week, all of which were commercial burglaries. The first three burglaries all happened on Feb. 13. The first burglary was at 5 p.m. at an apartment building located on the 2700 block of E. Trinity Mills Rd., the second burglary was at 10:21 p.m. at a community center located on the 1300 block of E. Rosemeade Pkwy, and the third burglary happened at 10:30 p.m. in a restaurant located on the 1900 block of E. Belt Line Road. The last burglary happened on Feb. 15 at 1:19 a.m. at a gas station located on the 3300 block of E. Trinity Mills Rd.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

