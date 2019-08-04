The city of Carrollton Police Department has opened registration for the next Civil Service exam, the first step in the time-honored process of becoming a public safety officer.
The exam will be administered at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Newman Smith High School (2335 N. Josey Lane). Those taking the exam will need to bring their driver license, completed notarized waiver of liability emailed with registration confirmation, their DD Form 214, if applicable, and clothing and footwear appropriate for the physical agility course.
Carrollton Police Chief Derick Miller said the department is seeking exceptional officers who put others first, have a proven leadership record, and have the ability to adapt to the constantly evolving demands associated with serving a growing and diverse community.
“Very few people earn the right to wear our badge,” Miller said. “The Carrollton Police Department has rigorous hiring, training and performance standards which ensure that we hire only the very best. We want officers who are dedicated to carrying out CPD’s mission to proactively protect our community while treating everyone we encounter with professionalism, dignity and respect.”
In 2018, CPD was ‘Recognized’ for Best Practices for the third consecutive time by the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA). CPD has also been recognized and proven to be in compliance with 166 Texas Law Enforcement Best Practices as designated by the TPCA. The “Recognized” status is awarded for a period of four years to an agency that has voluntarily undertaken a careful internal review of its policies, procedures, equipment, facilities, and operations. High police visibility in the community and quick response times have contributed to Carrollton’s consistently low crime rates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.