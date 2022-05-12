Sunny. High 92F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Generally clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: May 12, 2022 @ 12:42 pm
The Carrollton Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Mac Arthur Drive.
The victim's injuries are non-life threatening, police said. Police say they are now searching the area for the suspect.
Residents are asked to call (972) 466-3333 if they have any information that may help the investigation.
This story will receive updates as information is made available
Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Support Local Journalism
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Have the latest Carrollton Leader news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email.
Get the latest headlines on local sports!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Have the latest local news delivered every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Daily Headlines from Celina Record
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.