police lights
File photo

The Carrollton Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Mac Arthur Drive.

The victim's injuries are non-life threatening, police said. Police say they are now searching the area for the suspect. 

Residents are asked to call (972) 466-3333 if they have any information that may help the investigation.

This story will receive updates as information is made available

Winston Henvey is the reporter for the Mesquite News, Coppell Gazette and The Leader serving Carrollton, Flower Mound and Lewisville. Email him with story suggestions at whenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments