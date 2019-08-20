Thanks to the help of rookie K9 Riggs, the Carrollton Police Department obtained $26,000 worth of heroin during a traffic stop.
On Aug. 14, Officer Danny Witt suspected narcotics were in the car he pulled over, and K9 Riggs confirmed the presence of drugs with a positive alert, according to police.
Jolene DeVito, spokesperson for the Carrollton Police Department, said the drugs were both black tar and China White heroin and weighed a total of 289 grams.
Brendan Roberts, 36, of The Colony and Mairlyn Khuu, 34, of Carrollton were arrested and are facing various drug and probation charges including possession of a controlled substance.
DeVito said K9 Riggs joined the department last September after K9 Endo retired due to old age. Riggs is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinoi born in Germany, and the department purchased him through the Police Service Dogs Inc. in Florida, where he completed most of his initial training.
“He’s doing really well,” DeVito said. “(He) shows equal promise in sniffing out drugs and bad guys who are trying to flee and hide. He has an amazing vertical leap too. No fence he can’t leap over.”
DeVito said the department’s K9s go through extensive training. Officer Witt and Riggs are both certified in narcotics detection through the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association, she said.
Office Witt said Riggs has sniffed out other drugs before, but nothing so far has topped his recent achievement.
After the arrest, the department went to Facebook to brag about Riggs.
“Rookie K9 Riggs likes to play fetch,” the post said. “Sometimes he comes back with a stick, sometimes he comes back with $26,000 worth of heroin.”
