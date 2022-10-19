Officer Nothem.jpeg

Officer Steve Nothem died on Oct. 18 after being hit by a passing driver. 

 Courtesy of Carrollton Police Department

A Carrollton Police Officer has died after being hit by a driver during a DWI investigation, the Carrollton Police Department announced Wednesday morning.

Officer Steve Nothem was backing up another officer during a DWI investigation when he was hit by a passing driver.

