A Carrollton Police Officer has died after being hit by a driver during a DWI investigation, the Carrollton Police Department announced Wednesday morning.
Officer Steve Nothem was backing up another officer during a DWI investigation when he was hit by a passing driver.
Nothem had just arrived at 1905 E. PGBT westbound when his squad car was hit at 10:24 p.m. with Nothem still inside. The driver, 82-year-old Phillip Parker of Carrollton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nothem was transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano where he was pronounced dead.
"Officer Nothem's death is the Carrollton Police Department's first line of duty death," the department said in a statement. "The cause of the crash is under investigation, and funeral services for Nothem are pending."
Nothem is leaving his wife and four children.
"First and foremost, he'd want you to know how much he adored his wife and four children," the department stated on Facebook. "Second though, he'd hold up four fingers and hide his thumb to make sure you knew his name was pronounced "no-thumb". Third? He'd probably want to tell his shift-mates how much he loved them, even though they thought the 2021 ice storm required hats and gloves."
"We are devastated by the loss of our favorite Wisconsin transplant," the department stated, "but we are comforted by the everlasting memories we have of his goofy demeanor, kind heart, and unforgettable Wisconsin accent on our radios."
"Rest in peace Nothem," the department said. "We'll forever miss you. And we'll take it from here."
We lost a beloved officer in the line of duty overnight.
He was backing up another officer on a DWI investigation when he was hit by a passing driver. That driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Our officer was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/nfQToHSfnt
