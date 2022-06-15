POLICE BLOTTER

As the temperature rise, as sometimes do tensions as Carrollton Police Department officers responded to four reports of aggravated assaults between June 7-14, according to community crime map data.

At 4:23 a.m. June 7, officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at a hotel location on the 1700 block of S. Broadway Street.

At 6:28 p.m. June 10, a report of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was answered at an apartment building on the 1000 block of Park Ave.

At 6:38 p.m. June 12, officers responded to a report of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon call at a hotel on the 1700 block of S. Broadway Street.

At 8:40 p.m. June 14, a report of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was taken at a residence on the 1700 block of Ross Avenue.

Other major incidents of note from June 7-14, according to community crime map data were:

- A home burglary was reported at 11:30 p.m. June 8 on the 3300 block of Sam Rayburn Run.

- At 1:35 a.m. June 9, officers responded to a burglary of a business on the 2000 block of W. Hebron Parkway.

- At 10 p.m. June 12, a report of theft of property from a residence of items worth between $30,000 and $150,000 was taken on the 2800 block of Leisure Lane.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments