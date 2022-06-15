Sun and clouds mixed. High 94F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: June 15, 2022 @ 12:37 pm
As the temperature rise, as sometimes do tensions as Carrollton Police Department officers responded to four reports of aggravated assaults between June 7-14, according to community crime map data.
At 4:23 a.m. June 7, officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at a hotel location on the 1700 block of S. Broadway Street.
At 6:28 p.m. June 10, a report of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was answered at an apartment building on the 1000 block of Park Ave.
At 6:38 p.m. June 12, officers responded to a report of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon call at a hotel on the 1700 block of S. Broadway Street.
At 8:40 p.m. June 14, a report of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was taken at a residence on the 1700 block of Ross Avenue.
Other major incidents of note from June 7-14, according to community crime map data were:
- A home burglary was reported at 11:30 p.m. June 8 on the 3300 block of Sam Rayburn Run.
- At 1:35 a.m. June 9, officers responded to a burglary of a business on the 2000 block of W. Hebron Parkway.
- At 10 p.m. June 12, a report of theft of property from a residence of items worth between $30,000 and $150,000 was taken on the 2800 block of Leisure Lane.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Support Local Journalism
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Have the latest Carrollton Leader news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email.
Get the latest headlines on local sports!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Have the latest local news delivered every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Daily Headlines from Celina Record
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.