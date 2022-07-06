Carrollton Police Department headquarters
Nearly a dozen burglaries at commercial properties were reported in the Carrollton city limits the week of June 29-July 5, according to community crime map data.

The burglaries at commercial properties were reported on the following dates and locations in the city of Carrollton:

- 7:58 p.m. June 29, at a rental storage facility on the 1600 block of W. Frankford Road.

- 2:30 a.m. June 30, at a business on the 3400 block of Wiley Post Road.

- 10 a.m. July 1, at a rental storage facility on the 1400 block of W. Frankford Road. 

- Noon, July 1, at a home on the 1600 block of W. Frankford Road.

- 3:09 p.m. July 1, at a home on the 1700 block of E. Crosby Road.

- 7:20 p.m. July 1, at a rental storage facility on the 3300 block of Waypoint Drive.

- 11 a.m. July 2, at a residence on the 1900 block of Westminster Drive.

- 6 p.m. July 2, at an apartment building on the 1100 block of N. Broadway Street.

- 2:18 a.m. July 4, at a home on the 3000 block of Ravine Trail.

- 6:53 a.m. July 5, at a business on the 2600 block of Old Denton Road.

- 7 a.m. July 5, at a home on the 4300 block of Williamson Lane.

Other major incidents of note the week of June 29-July 5 were:

- 1:15 p.m. July 5, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon reported on a roadway in the 1000 block of W. Trinity Mills Road.

- 10:40 p.m. July 4, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a roadway on the 2500 block of Quail Glen Road.

- 9 a.m. July 3, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a roadway on the 2600 block of northbound I-35.

- 11:05 a.m. June 30, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at an apartment complex on the 4600 block of Mustang Parkway.

