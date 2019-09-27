Carrollton police said detectives were able to track down three men who are suspected of robbing a man outside his daughter’s Carrollton home with the help of Volvo.
Police said the car company helped them track the stolen car to Irving. From there, detectives were able to gather information that eventually led them to the suspects.
According to police, on Aug. 19 Andrew Congrove, 17; Israel Diaz, 17; and Marco Ramirez, 24, stole a vehicle from a man who was dropping of his granddaughter at a home in the 2100 block of Cannes Drive.
The victim told police he arrived at the residence and was parking his Volvo S90 on the street when three males approached the driver side window. One of the suspects told him to get out of his vehicle. The victim told the suspects that his 3-month-old granddaughter was in the back seat. He asked to get her out, and the suspects told him to get the child and leave. After retrieving his granddaughter, one of the suspects got into the driver seat and drove away.
Carrollton detectives determined on Sept. 18 that the three suspects had already been arrested by other agencies on unrelated charges. The three have been charged with aggravated robbery for the carjacking incident.
