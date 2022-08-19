Carrollton became the first U.S. community to employ an integrated resuscitation strategy in the fall of 2020. The goal was to advance the cardiac arrest response education, readiness, and competence of its emergency medical service (EMS) providers and improve the quality of emergency care for its residents by introducing innovative, digital CPR learning solutions.

To that end, Carrollton Fire Rescue (CFR) and the Carrollton Police Department (CPD) expanded its efforts by partnering with the North Texas Emergency Communications Center (NTECC) to launch the Resuscitation Quality Improvement (RQI) program, designed to help healthcare providers achieve, master, sustain, and deliver high-quality CPR — the cornerstone for cardiac arrest survival — through more frequent learning experiences. The RQI program is co-developed by the American Heart Association, the world’s leading voluntary organization dedicated to a world of longer, healthier lives for all, and Laerdal Medical, one of the world leaders in medical simulation and resuscitation training.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments