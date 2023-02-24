Carrollton Public Library is gearing up for their C-Con event, which is set to take place on Friday, March 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Josey Ranch Lake Library. This event is a celebration of fandoms and pop culture for all ages and is the library's first signature event since 2019.

With the local schools out for spring break, the library staff hopes families will visit the library and maybe even discover a new favorite fandom at C-Con. The event is open to fans of all ages and offers a variety of activities, including costumes, trivia, escape rooms, anime streaming, crafts, storytime, and K-pop dance lessons. Attendees will also have the chance to take pictures with their favorite characters and challenge themselves in an escape room.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

