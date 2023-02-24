Carrollton Public Library is gearing up for their C-Con event, which is set to take place on Friday, March 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Josey Ranch Lake Library. This event is a celebration of fandoms and pop culture for all ages and is the library's first signature event since 2019.
With the local schools out for spring break, the library staff hopes families will visit the library and maybe even discover a new favorite fandom at C-Con. The event is open to fans of all ages and offers a variety of activities, including costumes, trivia, escape rooms, anime streaming, crafts, storytime, and K-pop dance lessons. Attendees will also have the chance to take pictures with their favorite characters and challenge themselves in an escape room.
“This is only the second time we’ve been able to bring C-Con to the community, and this is the first signature event we’ve hosted since 2019,” said Rachel Young, Library Manager at Josey Ranch Lake Library. “We knew that we wanted to begin offering these large programs again, and C-Con was our answer to start. It’s a celebration of fandoms and pop culture for all ages, and we get particularly excited about it because it lets us highlight so many wonderful characters and series from fan-favorite graphic novels, comics and manga. It’s important for us to showcase the library’s love of these things by offering a free event for all ages.”
The event will be offering special extended hours, and while some activities will be scheduled for certain times, several come and go activities will be available throughout. The library is hoping to see between 200 and 300 people this year. In the past, the library has seen more than 1,000 attendees at some signature events, but this is the first time that C-Con is being offered in the spring.
“My favorite part of this event is the cosplay and the escape rooms and the trivia,” Young said. “Seeing our community members coming together to celebrate their personal favorite not only lets them show off their style and knowledge, but also introduces other attendees to potentially new fandoms. I’m also really excited that we’ll have escape rooms this year, as that is something we’ve done at other events that is always fun and well-received.
Costumes are encouraged for any fandom, theme, or universe, and snacks and craft materials will be provided. Those interested in attending can visit the Josey Ranch Lake Library located at 1700 Keller Springs Road on Friday, March 17 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
