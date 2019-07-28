The city of Carrollton is ranked at No. 39 on ChamberofCommerce.org’s list of Best Places to Live in Texas.
Located in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the city of Carrollton is a vibrant community where residents are drawn to its high quality of life, abundant parks, schools and safe neighborhoods. Carrollton is a big city that feels like a small town and a place where people know and care about their neighbors and look out for them.
ChamberofCommerce.org ranked a total of 2,509 cities in Texas (those with populations above 25,000) by five factors: employment (number of establishments, median earnings); housing (owner-occupied housing with a mortgage, monthly housing costs); quality of life (work commute, poverty levels); education (percentage with a bachelor’s degree or higher); and health (obesity ratios).
“Texans are famously prideful of their home state, and rightfully so,” according to ChamberofCommerce.org, the go-to digital resource for small business owners and entrepreneurs. “The Lone Star State has some of the best food and beer in the country, a vast and varied landscape, a great football tradition, and a ton of cities – each with their own unique characteristics and distinct qualities.”
