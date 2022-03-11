With a lack of monumental water towers, bridges or buildings to light up, a Carrollton resident is asking the city and fellow residents to take a unique approach to support Ukraine.
Joanna Cattanach began an initiative, Carrollton Plants for Peace, to encourage residents to plant blue and yellow flowers and pots to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
“We are also asking the city to consider using its resources as well to honor the people of Ukraine as other cities have in North Texas,” Cattanach said in a press release.
She reached out to the parks and recreation department and the City Council to talk about spreading the initiative across the city, planting non-invasive species in public spaces. During a Tuesday council Meeting, she told present residents that while sunflowers are a signature flower for the people of Ukraine, she does not encourage them to throw sunflower seeds around due to the plant’s invasive nature. She instead recommended marigolds and bluebonnets.
"Obviously, we want to do more," Cattanach said in a press release. "In addition to plant varieties, we added a list of international resources members of the community can choose to donate to as well. We want peace in Ukraine and though a plant may be a small gesture, we are hoping for wider participation from the community."
