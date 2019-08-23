Anne Mobley and Opal Sparling are both residents of Atria Senior Living, but the two also have one more thing in common. The women are both turning 100 years old this year.
The senior living community will be hosting birthday celebrations for them along with friends and family.
Mobley was born on Aug. 21, 1919 and was raised in Virginia. She recalls a time when she lived without electricity and walked two miles to go to a two-room schoolhouse. She married a pastor, who was later called to serve in the military during World War II. She lived in California during that time, but moved around frequently due to her husband’s job as a minister.
Mobley said she feels no different than she did before now that’s she made it to age 100. She said maybe what’s allowed her to live so long is her good genes and living a healthy life.
“I feel absolutely normal,” she said. “I’ve made no changes in my way of living.”
It's been a long life for Mobley, and it's also been a happy one.
“(I’ve had) no real problems or conflicts of any kind,” she said.
Born on Sept. 27, 1919 Sparling also grew up on a farm and was raised in Hamilton, Texas. A good portion of her life, she ran a cafe with her husband.
“We fed about 100 people a day,” Sparling said. “All I had to do was run the cash registers, but I had some very good workers.”
Her tips for living a good life are simple — go to church and try to live a good life. She said she believes her reason for living so long is living a good life on the farm and getting out everyday to work in her garden. Sparling also played golf for a while.
“I was always active until my later years,” she said.
Even now she’s still a sports fan, watching the Dallas Mavericks whenever she can.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.