Carrollton will partner with Lewisville ISD for DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct 26. There will be two drop-off locations available: the Carrollton Police Station (2025 E. Jackson Road) and Hebron Valley Elementary School (4108 Creek Valley Boulevard).
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) coordinates a one-day collaborative effort with local agencies to remove potentially dangerous prescription drugs from homes. The public will be able to surrender expired, unwanted or unused pharmaceutical substances and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction. No questions or requests for identification will be made.
Participants may dispose of medication in its original container. Controlled, non-controlled and over-the-counter substances will be collected. All solid dosage pharmaceutical products and liquids in consumer containers will also be accepted. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original containers.
Items that will not be accepted include sharps, inhaler medications as well as bulk quantity medications from pharmacies, veterinarians or other medical organizations.
Results from the most recent DEA national survey on drug use and health showed that 6 million Americans have misused controlled prescription drugs. According to the DEA, non-medical use of prescription drugs ranks second to marijuana as the most common form of drug abuse in America, and the majority of teenagers abusing drugs get them from family, friends or the home medicine cabinet.
Prescription drug collection programs are considered the best way to dispose of old or unused drugs, per the DEA. Cleaning out medicine cabinets helps to minimize accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse. Since October 2017, more than 4,394 pounds has been collected through this event at Carrollton’s two drop-off locations.
If residents require additional means of drug disposal, there are several options available year-round including the drop box in the Carrollton Police Department jail lobby. Acceptable items include prescription medications, pills, patches, ointments, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, medication samples and pet medications. No needles or sharps are accepted at the PD jail drop box.
As part of Carrollton’s residential solid waste services, Waste Management offers a home collection service to residents at no additional cost. To arrange a pickup of sharps or other types of unwanted potentially hazardous and hard-to-recycle items from your home, call Waste Management's At Your Door Special Collection service at 1-800-449-7587 or visit wmatyourdoor.com/residential. Instructions will be provided and a collection kit with a ruggedized bag will be sent prior to your scheduled
