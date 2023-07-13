Carrollton City Council met to discuss potential relocation options for Fire Station 6 because of its foundation and structural problems.
Carrollton Fire Rescue has eight fire stations, four of which were built during the 1980s. A 2018 study by Emergency Services Consulting International recommended the relocation and replacement of fire stations six, five, four and three.
“The goal of this fire station relocation plan is not just station six, it’s all of the fire stations ensuring that we have adequate coverage throughout the entire city for the long-term future,” said Carrollton Fire Chief Mike Thomson.
There are gaps on the outskirts of the city where Carrollton has experienced new development that fire stations do not currently reach. This includes the Transit Oriented Development at Trinity Mills and Frankford, the Collin County portion of the city, the area around Hebron High School, Midway and 190 area where a potential future development is going in, and the western side of the city which is primarily floodplains.
Fire Station 6 was the first station the city needed to look at moving because of its significant foundation and structural problems, Chief Thomson said. The station has “back-in bays,” the current site is small and problematic, and it does not address coverage and access to the Trinity Mills and Frankford Transit Oriented Developments.
On Nov. 15, 2022, Carrollton Fire Rescue met with council to review proposed relocation sites with four options: rebuild on the current site, purchase property at Waynoka and Rosemeade, purchase property at Halsey Way and Dickerson, and purchase a section of EL Kent Elementary School property. Council gave direction to further explore options two and four.
Carrollton Fire Rescue re-visited option two, which is the Waynoka and Rosemeade property. The department found that the cost of the property was evaluated and determined to be $1,110,780 for 1.5 acres per the broker advertisement as the property is not currently on the market.
Option two would add additional cost to the project and additional funding would be needed. It does not impact the distance to the new Trinity Mills and Frankford Transit Oriented Developments response times and coverage of the new developments, according to Chief Thomson. The property would also continue future coverage issues when station four relocated further east.
“If we were to build the station here, it maintains essentially the same coverage as the current station six and the area along I-35 where the Transit Oriented Developments are, it doesn’t impact that at all,” Chief Thomson said.
Carrollton Fire Rescue also considered option four, which was purchasing a section of the EL Kent Elementary School property. The cost of the property was determined through an appraisal at $485,000 for 1.5 acres and it will require adjustment to response plans due to the relocation. The major concerns brought up were the concerns of the Indian Springs neighborhood, who are not accustomed to having a fire station nearby.
On March 6, 2023, Carrollton Fire Rescue hosted the Indian Springs Neighborhood Association and EL Kent Elementary School’s neighborhood. Resident concerns included losing greenspace and playground area, traffic issues, quality of life, property values, and sirens/noise.
“Looking at this property, it does do a great job of covering the Transit Oriented Development area,” Chief Thomson said. “It does open up a gap in the middle of the city, which we will address in the future when we look into moving station four further east and looking at adding station nine.”
While the relocation option is a good choice geographically, it may not be the best option for the community, Chief Thomson said. Carrollton Fire Rescue went back to the drawing board and looked at a city-owned property on Frankford, which is now considered option five.
This property is located west of Eisenhower, but concerns included the location of the station on the S-curve in the road. However, after speaking with the engineering department, Carrollton Fire Rescue found that with some advanced lighting and an emergency light signal, it would address any traffic concerns.
The pros with this specific site include the city owning the property, it would move Fire Station 6 closer to Trinity Mills and Frankford Transit Oriented Developments, providing better access and coverage of the developments, the site is 3.6 acres, it would not require any relocation of fire crews during construction and it address the concerns brought forward at the neighborhood meeting in March.
The cons with this specific site is that the location will temporarily impact response times to the north and east sections of the response district, it will require adjustment to the response plan to due relocation and the Indian Springs neighborhood is not accustomed to having a fire station nearby.
“First and foremost, by not building a station at Kent Elementary, there is zero impact to the school property, there is zero impact to the kids,” Chief Thomson said. “It totally takes the school and the greenspace out of the equation completely.”
The goal of the relocation and rebuilding options for all fire stations is to set Carrollton and the fire department up for success for the future, Chief Thomson said.
