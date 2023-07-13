Carrollton Fire

Carrollton Fire Rescue responds to a fire at a Carrollton apartment complex. 

 Courtesy of Carrollton Fire Rescue

Carrollton City Council met to discuss potential relocation options for Fire Station 6 because of its foundation and structural problems.

Carrollton Fire Rescue has eight fire stations, four of which were built during the 1980s. A 2018 study by Emergency Services Consulting International recommended the relocation and replacement of fire stations six, five, four and three.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments