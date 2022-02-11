Bags to benches
After six months, Carrollton residents will be able to see the result of their contribution of plastic bags to the city.
Carrollton announced that the bench made from residents’ plastic bags has arrived and will be installed along the Josey Ranch walking path loop.
Residents are encouraged to start holding onto their plastics again for the the next Bags to Benches program scheduled to launch March 28.
Virtual African-American Read-In
Residents are invited to take part in the Carrollton Public Library’s African American Read-In on Sunday from 4-5 p.m.
This year’s event, hosted virtually, will feature excerpts from stories, poems, and songs written by African American authors. Special guests will read selections aloud for present children. This program is presented by Professional Achievers for Community Excellence (PACE). Free books written by African-American authors will be available to children and teens while supplies last. Registration is required on the Carrollton Public Library website.
State of the City
Mayor Kevin Falconer will present the State of the City Address at the 14th Annual Citizens’ Evening at the Senior Center (1720 Keller Springs Road) in the Texas Ballroom on Feb. 23. The free event will begin at 6 p.m. and is open to all community members. Falconer’s State of the City Address will focus on new developments, programs, and events within the city. Citizens will have an opportunity to mingle with city officials and meet members of the Neighborhood Advisory Commission, learn about city services as well as volunteer opportunities throughout the community.
The event also includes the presentation of the Carrollton Cares Volunteer Awards, including Volunteer of the Year, Youth Volunteer of the Year, Neighborhood Leadership, and Outstanding Community Organization Awards facilitated by the city’s Neighborhood Partnership Office, as well as the Jimmy Porter Award facilitated by the Parks & Recreation Department. These awards are designed to recognize individuals, organizations, and leaders who have gone above and beyond in delivering exceptional community service to the City of Carrollton and its residents in 2021.
