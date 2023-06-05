Laurie Wilson arrived in the Dallas-Fort Worth area 17 years ago, finding herself immersed in different cities and their quality of life. She began her career with the city of Carrollton as an intern and now serves as the administrative services director. Wilson is passionate about family and community and enjoys spending time with loved ones.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I began my career with the City of Carrollton through an internship with our parks and recreation department. I took a part-time position in marketing, which led to a full-time position, before I took the role as the city secretary/administrative services manager. I currently serve as the administrative services director. I graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and Sciences in Political Science with a minor in Public Administration from the University of North Texas. I’m a Texas Registered Municipal Clerk, a Certified Public Manager from Texas State University, and completed the Metrocrest Chamber’s Leadership Program in 2016. I proudly served as the President of the Urban Management Assistants of North Texas in 2020 and am a member of the Texas and North Texas City Manager’s Associations, as well as the International City Managers Association. I’m currently on the Board of Directors for the CFBISD Educational Foundation, the Incoming President of the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Rotary Club and have chaired North Texas Regional Leadership Day.
What do you do in your role as Administrative Services Director for the City of Carrollton?
The administrative services department enhances the experience of the customer which includes our residents, businesses, and visitors. The department includes some of our most forward-facing operations in the city including the city secretary’s office, our city-wide call center, municipal court, utility customer service, solid waste, and special projects. I work with a dedicated and passionate team who utilizes the input received from our customers, along with industry best practices, to provide a service delivery experience that is better, faster, and friendlier, while also being cost-effective, and aligning with state and federal laws.
What is your favorite part about your job?
I love being able to walk in city hall every day and know I’m working towards making the community I serve a better place for those who choose to call Carrollton home. Sometimes it’s through big actions, like ensuring our operations run efficiently and effectively to keep our service costs low for our customers or implementing a software to offer our customers more ways to do business, other times it’s through hosting smaller events like an art show for our local students or coordinating a school tour to give kids a behind the scenes view of how their city runs. Working in public service is already rewarding, but in local government you get to see and interact with the people you impact.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Carrollton?
Being out in the community is my favorite place to be. Carrollton is so unique in that we’re a population of over 135,000 but we have that special small-town feel. It’s because of the people who choose to live here, run their businesses here, and serve here. There’s a pride and a passion for this community that’s so contagious and helps welcome newcomers and visitors. We’ve seen a rise in volunteerism over the last several years and I believe it’s because those who’ve served have inspired others to get involved with a welcoming hand.
How did you know this was something you wanted to pursue?
I moved around a lot growing up and lived in many different cities. I saw what good government can do and what not-so-good government can cause. That experience placed a lot of importance on that role for me. I also saw what a huge role community has on the success of a city. It’s the business owners, the educators, organizations like Metrocrest Services, the Rotary Clubs and other civic groups that not only give back, but also engage residents to participate and volunteer. That engagement is what enhances the experience for everyone and drives the focus of the council and in turn, the city staff. It’s such a special thing to be part of and I can’t imagine doing anything else.
What are you passionate about?
Family and community. I have a beautiful 5-month old little boy and an incredibly supportive spouse who always understands when I have to work late or have a weekend commitment. He’s my favorite volunteer buddy to drag to events and we hope to tote our little one along with us when he’s old enough. We hope to raise him with the values that stress the importance and satisfaction of giving back and participating in the community in which you live. Right now, we’re just focused on tackling solid foods.
Who or what inspires you?
It’s inspiring to see the creative programs and strategies implemented by local government teams across the nation. One of my favorite things about working in local government is the partnership and camaraderie by those in the industry. We’re constantly sharing our successes and looking out for new ideas to continuously improve our communities. We have tremendous professional networks that help foster collaborative conversations; we share our war stories, our successes, and sometimes failures. It helps us avoid the pitfalls others have experienced, and inspires us to try new ideas to best serve our residents and businesses.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I love to explore the DFW area with friends and family. I wasn’t born here, but I got here as fast as I could… which was 17 years ago. Cities across the metroplex have an incredible focus on quality of life and economic development. This results in some wonderful, affordable amenities like trail systems, parks, and libraries with programs for all ages, and an endless array of dining and shopping options. We’ve got a lengthy list of local spots to enjoy and it gets longer every week.
Please share anything else that you would like our readers to know.
I would encourage everyone to get involved in one way or another so they can be part of the positive changes in the community in which they live, work, or play. Come work for the city; we’re hiring! Want to volunteer? Serve on a board or commission! Is there not a vacancy on the board you’re passionate about? Check out the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Rotary Club who does so much both locally and internationally. Is education your passion? The CFB Education Foundation works so hard to support our phenomenal teachers and students by providing grants and scholarships. Metrocrest Services also offers a phenomenal volunteer experience and the work they do is invaluable. There are so many amazing civic and non-profit organizations in Carrollton.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.