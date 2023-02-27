Meredith Ladd serves as the City Attorney for the City of Carrollton where she is the chief legal advisor for the city. Ladd’s favorite part about her job is working with other city departments to find solutions and when she’s not working, Ladd can be found spending time with her family, walking the trails, or reading.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I wasn’t born in Texas, but both my parents were raised here. I lived in several states as a child as my father was a U.S. Marine pilot, flying the F-4 Phantom jet. I graduated high school in Portland, Oregon. After high school, I moved back to Texas to attend college and graduated with my Bachelor of Arts in History from Texas Wesleyan University, and my Juris Doctor from Texas Wesleyan University School of Law, having received a full tuition and fees scholarship. My two sisters, with their families, and my mother all live in North Texas. I live with my long-term boyfriend and our two children. I also have an adult son, who lives in Dallas. We love to travel, especially to Germany to see Chris’s mother, who still lives there, and all his childhood friends.
What do you do in your role as City Attorney for the City of Carrollton?
The City Attorney’s role is the chief legal advisor of the city, which acts through the City Council, as a body, and the City Manager, the Council’s administrative head. I represent the entity, not any individual, and it is my office’s job to help the city administration achieve City Council’s strategic goals. As an example, I work closely with staff on large projects, such as the new Trinity Mills Station development, provide regular guidance to staff and council members on a wide variety of issues, and work with outside counsel to defend the city, the council, and the city’s employees. I also provide interpretation of ordinances and the charter, and work with staff to ensure that the city complies with the law and applies rules and regulations fairly.
What is your favorite part about your job?
My favorite part of my job is working with other city departments to find solutions to problems that will achieve council goals, and hopefully resolve a situation that was causing the public a concern. It is not my job to create or implement, but instead to provide legal backing, determine risk, and identify potential for liability regarding projects or programs. The legal department helps ensure the soundness of proposed ideas.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I was fortunate to have the opportunity to clerk with the City of Arlington during law school. I knew that I wanted to focus on areas of law that were more administrative in nature, rather than litigation. After working in Arlington over the summer, I was invited to continue the clerkship through the fall semester. After graduation and taking the Bar Exam, I applied for a position with the City of College Station and started clerking until I received my Bar results and was sworn in.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Carrollton?
I really enjoy walking on the city’s trails. I look forward to exploring them all eventually, but my favorite so far is the Blue Trail. It really doesn’t feel like I am in the middle of the city.
What do you like to do in your free time?
With two kids in the house, I spend a lot of time transporting them. I really enjoy walking, especially when the weather is nice. I also enjoy reading, mostly historical fiction or nonfiction.
What are you passionate about?
I think I am most passionate about traveling. I love when I can travel to a city and experience what is the norm for other people. A few years ago, we went to the Alsace region of France and visited Strasbourg, Nancy, and Mittelbergheim, and each has an incredible history. We walked around a residential neighborhood with homes that were built hundreds of years ago. I try to imagine the lives of the families who had lived there and take in the beauty of the community. We visited wineries that date back to the 14th century. It is awe inspiring. Last year, we visited good friends in Stendal, Germany and toured a home that had not been updated since the wall came down. Visiting more rural areas of the old East German region is humbling, at best. Seeing how the members of the community lived and kept their homes with what they could find made me appreciate all we have.
Who or what inspires you?
I get inspired when I am provided opportunities to grow and change. I recently became an International Municipal Law Association fellow. Having met the qualifications to achieve this designation has inspired me to return to speaking at conferences and, thereby, researching and writing. It is so easy to get busy doing our regular work, which can also be challenging and rewarding, and forget to try new things. However, I believe it is essential to test my abilities in new areas so that I continue to grow and learn.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to be a city attorney?
I “grew-up” in my legal career as a generalist. I have been fortunate to have had exposure to a variety of facets of municipal law. I do not believe that it is necessary to specialize in one area, but instead having a wide knowledge provides me the foundation to help my client across the board. Since the law is constantly evolving, it is important to stay up to date, as well. For any new attorney, I would suggest that they find an area of law, or role, that they enjoy. I love my job and helping find solutions that allow ideas to come to fruition. The word “no” should be the exception, not the rule. Customer service can go hand in hand with legal services.
Please share anything else that you would like the community to know!
As the City Attorney, I cannot provide representation to citizens. My role is to help the members of the City Council whom the community elected achieve their goals. I take pride in helping the community.
