Emma Bailey serves as Community Events Supervisor for the City of Carrollton where she has the opportunity to help entertain the community through special event staples such as World of Foodies or TEXFest. Bailey immersed herself in several event planning opportunities during her time at Baylor University where she earned a BBA in Marketing, ultimately leading her to current role.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised in Boerne, Texas and spent most of my time outside of school playing sports. Growing up, I shared a loving home with my brother and sister, and my family has since expanded with two wonderful sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, and an enthusiastic nephew. My parents still live in the Hill Country and have a picturesque view from their back porch, and I get to see my in-laws pretty frequently because they live right down the road in Sherman, Texas. I met my husband, Ben, when we were both attending Baylor University where I earned my BBA in Marketing and he received his master’s degree in Taxation. We have been in the DFW area for three years now and have cherished every moment! I love hosting gatherings for friends, attending local celebrations, going to see musicals, and traveling. We have a very sweet dog named Naomi, who loves the moments when our friends gather at our place because she wholeheartedly believes that their sole purpose is to indulge in playtime with her.
What do you do in your role as Community Events Supervisor for the City of Carrollton?
I oversee a portion of the community events that happen throughout the year, with my focus lying particularly on the events located on the Historic Downtown Square and the A.W. Perry Homestead. My team organizes a diverse array of events, including Saturdays on the Square, World of Foodies coming up in September, TEXFest, Perry Pumpkin Patch, Santa on the Square, and several other gatherings throughout the year. But my role extends beyond the actual event planning aspect of the job. I am committed to working hand-in-hand with the community, collaboratively determining events that bring maximum benefits to our citizens and local businesses alike. There are so many thriving and unique aspects of Carrollton that deserve to be celebrated. Our mission is to create events that foster a sense of togetherness, allowing local shops and residents to join forces in their appreciation of our community.
What is your favorite part about your job?
Since joining this role, I've been fortunate to encounter several remarkable small businesses, each with their own unique story waiting to be shared. Engaging with these entrepreneurs has opened a world of connections and interactions with people I might not have had the opportunity to meet otherwise. From passionate individuals launching their start-ups to lifelong Carrollton residents carrying forward family businesses rich in local history, and even those adventurous souls committed to exploring a new local restaurant every week — each encounter has been a genuine delight.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Carrollton?
My friends and I love going to different restaurants around town. We particularly find ourselves spending a lot of time in the shopping center where the Gen Korean BBQ House is located. There are so many wonderful food options around there, as well as different shops and bakeries. We will often just meet in the parking lot without a set plan and decide what kind of food we want. I’ve also really enjoyed getting to know my coworkers, who take me around to different restaurants in town that I had never been to before. I am constantly amazed at the number of restaurants I have never heard of in Carrollton. My friend group has made it our mission to explore as many new places as we can from now on.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
I feel like I have always been interested in coordinating events. I would help host all varieties of events growing up such as sports camps, summer camps, school fundraisers, and even a weekly breakfast for a class in high school. When I went to college, I joined the Baylor Chamber of Commerce, which is the organization that plans most of Baylor’s large events like Homecoming, Diadeloso, and Family Weekend. In 2018, I had the pleasure of serving as the Homecoming Chairman for Baylor. That experience launched my career in event planning and solidified that I had found a profession that I genuinely loved. I also spent three months in the Netherlands in 2019 and fell in love with their unique culture and the multitude of festivals, parades, and celebrations that occurred while I was there. That eye-opening experience, combined with my event planning background at Baylor University, ultimately steered me towards my current role with the City of Carrollton.
What are you passionate about?
I feel like this may be stating the obvious, but I love entertaining guests and helping my friends plan their gatherings. I have helped coordinate several of my friends’ weddings and always enjoy hosting parties for birthdays or holidays. We go all out for themed holiday parties at my house, including things like colored lights, fog machines, and a wide array of themed food. There is just something about providing an opportunity for my friends and family to gather together and enjoy life in the moment that makes me very happy.
Who or what inspires you?
I’ve had the pleasure of knowing several influential people in my life, but my sister Annelise would have to be one of the most inspiring. She is four years older than me, and as such, has taken the first go at many things in life. I was able to watch her go to college first, find a job after graduation first, buy a car on her own first, and so much more. She has really taken one for the team by fearlessly jumping into new opportunities and openly showing me how they can be navigated. She is a constant reminder that life is what you make of it and your priorities in day-to-day life play a big role in one’s overall happiness. Not only is she very talented in her career, but she always makes time in her day to spend with the people she loves and pays attention to the needs of those around her. She isn’t afraid to choose an unknown path or admit that she could use some help in finding a new path. I always know that whenever I get tunnel vision on something, she will be right there to remind me that my life and worth are a much bigger picture than what I’m seeing in that moment.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I like to read books, mainly in the mystery and science fiction genres, and watch movies with my friends. We have a tradition that started in college called Sci-Fi Saturday where my friend group will get together and watch very poorly made sci-fi movies and try to fill in the plot gaps or make up some semi-logistical reason why discrepancies happen. Those nights are very fun and can get very loud with excitement (or disbelief) at how the plot progresses. I also love getting out and doing things on the weekend such as going to a farmers market, grabbing lunch with a friend, taking a walk, going to a local festival, or thrift shopping. I get rather bored if I spend all day just sitting in my house, so we try to do something where we get out of the house as often as we can. Don’t get me wrong, I love a lazy day every now and then where we do absolutely nothing, but more often than not, I either need to be out somewhere experiencing something new or spending time with friends while doing something together.
Please share anything else you would like our readers to know.
City staff pour their efforts into providing free family fun for our residents and visitors. We hope folks will come out to enjoy Carrollton events scheduled for the rest of the year. Just visit us online or on social media!
