Ravi Shah serves the City of Carrollton as the director of urban development where he is responsible for the administration and management of transit-oriented development, planning, landscape management, and building inspection operations. In his free time, he enjoys physical training, reading self-improvement books, watching movies, or cleaning his already organized garage.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I had an exciting and diverse upbringing while being raised in Zambia — all of Africa is rich in culture and natural beauty. At the age of 17, I left Zambia on my own — after completing my ‘O’ Levels from the University of Cambridge — to pursue my dreams of attending a university in the United States. Although I faced many challenges adjusting to life in a new country with limited resources, I was determined to pursue my degree in architecture. My unique perspective, inspiration and a deep appreciation of the diversity of the world around me has fashioned my 30-year career with the City of Carrollton and I hope I can continue to make a positive contribution to the community.
What do you do in your role as director of urban development for the City of Carrollton?
I am responsible for the administration and management of transit-oriented development, planning, landscape management and building inspection operations. With a broad-based municipal administration experience, I also manage public/private partnerships, real estate development, land acquisition and disposition, redevelopment and opportunities for infill initiatives while providing leadership and strategic direction to the planning and regulatory departments that incorporate a true one-stop shop process for a faster, friendlier and responsive service delivery. Additionally, the role of the urban development department is to lead a variety of city council strategic initiatives related to revitalization, corridor beautification and community enhancement projects, and other strategic planning efforts focused on maintaining Carrollton’s unique character. My role also encompasses managing urban development efforts from incentives to entitlements for Carrollton’s three transit-center districts around the DART stations and other city-owned properties.
What is your favorite part about your job?
Taking ‘vision to reality.’ I enjoy leading a variety of the city’s entrepreneurial efforts to meet council’s economic development objectives and to help shape the future of Carrollton. Whether it is through supporting new business development or working on a process improvement, improving the quality of life for the residents and stakeholders we interact with on a daily basis, is very rewarding. I also enjoy leading my teams to achieve the impossible. I place great emphasis on a solution-oriented philosophy because I strongly believe that as municipal leaders, our job is to solve complicated problems and not complicate solved problems.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
Early in my career, I discovered that I had a natural talent for identifying and solving problems related to land development, zoning, and building regulations. My education in architecture and business were well suited to a leadership role in development. After I graduated from the School of Architecture at the University of Texas, I worked at several architectural and engineering firms. And while dealing with various cities, I became intrigued by governmental bureaucracy when securing the proper zoning and permitting entitlements for development. I wanted to help bring a fresh private sector perspective to what appeared to be a complex world in local government. The rest was history.
What do you like to do in your free time?
After having devoted the majority of our free time to golf practices and golf tournaments — and while it was a unique and fulfilling experience to have successfully raised two daughters now both playing for Division I universities — we find ourselves with more time on our hands. The sport demanded a significant amount of our days, finances, emotional support, and guidance to help them manage the intense stress and pressure of competing at such a high level while also maintaining their academic commitments as scholar-athletes. My wife and I are now empty nesters and it’s an exciting phase of our lives, one that presents several opportunities, and I find myself shifting priorities to further explore some of the things I couldn’t otherwise spend more time on such as physical training, reading self-improvement books, watching movies, lots of movies, and my personal favorite, meticulously cleaning my already organized garage.
What are you passionate about?
In many ways, my passion to help make a difference is solely based on my zeal to learn and grow in my field. When serving on the Commission for the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR), I became fascinated with the state legislative process. This appointment helped me to recognize that, together with my business acumen and knowledge of architecture and construction codes, I could give back to my profession by serving on the Board of Directors for the International Code Council (ICC), an organization that creates and publishes life-safety and construction codes. Being heavily engaged in the sustainability of our community and my passion to lead change gave me an opportunity to help chair a committee of sustainability professionals across the United States to draft the first International Green Construction Code (IGCC). I am assured that a small part of my passion will also help lives in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan as I served on the Expert Consulting Team (ECT) in executing a Technical Assistance Project to strengthen the country’s national building codes and standards department.
Who or what inspires you?
Growing up, I was deeply influenced by my father, a physics and mathematics professor, who instilled a love of learning and a strong will to pay-it-forward. But I also get a huge dose of inspiration watching my two daughters with their unwavering focus, perseverance, and discipline even in the face of adversity as collegiate level student-athletes. Whether it is taking ownership of a project, overcoming a difficult challenge, or navigating a work situation, their inspiration is the foundation of what drives me. The opportunity to be part of transforming a community, seeing a project come to fruition after months or even years, and to know that we really do make a difference in the lives of the people we serve are also significant drivers for me. Every day brings new opportunities to pay it forward. Of course, there are challenges and the work is not always easy, but I find that it is precisely these challenges that keep me motivated. When you know that your work has the potential to make a real impact however small, there is simply no better feeling.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Carrollton?
This is an unfair question. There are many interesting places to eat, shop, and play within the 37 square miles of Carrollton. Our parks, courts, and trails, the Indian Creek Golf Club, disc golf courses, the Elm Fork Nature Preserve, and other recreational facilities provide for great family outdoor activities. The Shops at Old Denton and the Carrollton Shopping Center are just two of the many retail centers that feature an abundance of eateries in town, many of which have been showcased in D Magazine and Dallas Observer. And of course, there is the Historic Downtown Carrollton that offers a quaint old town feel with many shops including restaurants, ax-throwing, a playhouse theater, and a brewery.
What advice do you have for someone who wants to work for their local city government?
For me, it really comes down to a willingness to serve and a desire to make a positive impact to your local community. If you find that you get great satisfaction in influencing and shaping the way municipalities evolve and you have a desire to make a difference or want to leave a small legacy, then you might be the right fit for local government. I think it’s important to identify your interests as local government offers a wide range of occupations, including construction, engineering, finance, legal, human resources, parks and recreation, public safety, transportation, public communication, and many others. The City of Carrollton is hiring in all those areas at the moment, so come join us to make a difference in the community!
Please share anything else you would like our readers to know!
The men and women who work for the City of Carrollton are truly amazing. Life-safety and community welfare are always at the top of the agenda. When Carrollton residents turn on their faucet for a drink of water, they can be assured it is drinkable. When they visit a restaurant, they can know it’s been inspected and approved. No one should have to think twice when they flush a toilet, flip a light switch, or safely and casually drive on major Carrollton corridors. When residents and visitors play or walk in the parks and trails, or even shop, eat, and worship in a safely built environment, remember the efforts of the nearly 900 employees of the City of Carrollton making it all possible.
