The North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) Emergency Planning Department and the Emergency Preparedness Planning Council (EPPC) presented the City of Carrollton’s Emergency Management Coordinator, Elliott Reep, with the Regional Service Excellence Award (formerly known as the Hot Stuff Award).
According to the NCTCOG, recipients of this award are honored “for their extraordinary participation and efforts that go above and beyond regular duties in helping build strong and effective regional emergency preparedness.” Recipients receive a certificate of appreciation and an award in the shape of a chili pepper.
Farmers Branch Fire Chief Steve Parker nominated Reep for his assistance during the June 16 EF-0 tornado and straight line wind event at The Villa Creek Apartments in Farmers Branch.
Battalion Chief Herb Cavenaugh, who oversees Carrollton’s Emergency Management activities, said Reep has been instrumental in planning for emergency preparedness for the City of Carrollton and in the surrounding North Texas region.
“Elliott is a tremendous asset to our team,” Cavenaugh said. “He exemplifies the Carrollton Difference by living out our core values daily.”
NCTCOG serves 16 counties in North Central Texas, focusing on the DFW area, and has more than 230 membership governments, comprised of counties, cities, school districts, and special districts.
The award was presented Thursday, August 15 at the Emergency Preparedness Planning Council meeting in Arlington.
For more information on Carrollton’s emergency preparedness visit cityofcarrollton.com/emergencymanagement.
