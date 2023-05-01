Cory Heiple serves as the environmental services director for the city of Carrollton, overseeing several departments with the foals to preserve public health and safety while promoting environmental and community sustainability. In his free time, Heiple spends time playing guitar or piano, or learning how to two-step.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I’m the middle child of three boys from a small town in Iowa and grew up in a multi-generational farmhouse in the country. While the farming aspects had long since been leased out, my family still raised plenty of animals providing me with a strong work ethic and mentality for not quitting before the job is done. After high school I attended the University of Northern Iowa for a Bachelor’s degree in Biology and then received my Master’s degree in Environmental Policy and Management from the University of Denver. Prior to my career with the City of Carrollton, I worked in laboratories for a number of years before realizing that working primarily alone, hunched over a microscope in a lab was not for me. I moved to Texas in 2012 and while this now feels more like home, I love making my way back to the Midwest as often as I can.
What do you do in your role as Environmental Services Director for the City of Carrollton?
Environmental Services consists of 39 staff members over four different divisions: Animal Services, Community Services, Community Development, and Environmental Quality. While each division’s role is vastly different than the next, the overarching similarities that unite them are the focus on preserving public health and safety and promoting environmental and community sustainability. My role is to provide direction for the ever-changing public safety and environmental health landscape to ensure the city is both safe and thriving, and to respond to various environmental, ecological, or code enforcement issues as they arise. This is often completed by communicating directly with residents and coordinating the response with staff to ensure the issue is fully resolved in a timely manner.
What is your favorite part about your job?
I am genuinely at my best when I know I have made a difference in this city; be it assisting one individual addressing a large or small issue, helping staff solve a unique problem, or contributing to long-lasting positive changes through new programs or efforts. As a city, we have recently navigated some incredible challenges and not only am I proud to have helped contribute to the solutions, I’m proud of this entire community’s response to come together and pull in the same direction. I also appreciate having the latitude to solve new problems by trying new solutions; not everything is going to work the first time, but a continued refinement of new ideas until we arrive at the best practice is something I enjoy.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Carrollton?
Part of what I love most about my job is getting to connect with the outdoors through the fieldwork that comes with the department. I have grown accustomed to taking a short walk through the Elm Fork Nature preserve, a lap around the Josey Ranch Lake, or enjoying a stretch of the hike and bike trails, often looking for the urban wildlife residing in Carrollton. When I’m not outdoors, I love spending time in downtown Carrollton. During my time working for the City of Carrollton, I’ve been fortunate enough to witness the revitalization and new attractions the downtown area now hosts. Downtown Carrollton has several similarities to the small town atmosphere I grew up in and am accustomed to — a feat not easy to accomplish in one of the largest metro areas in the state.
What are you passionate about?
Professionally, I’m incredibly passionate about emerging sustainability challenges and often look to the horizon for what issues lie ahead so the city is adequately prepared. There is something to be said about an ounce of prevention and is something staff and I fervently work on to formalize strategies to address – be it future environmental sustainability issues, community development planning, or designing a new ordinance to address local issues not yet seen before. Personally, I’m passionate about wildlife, both local and abroad, and travel often to visit new locations to pursue wildlife photography and experience new excursions. Last year I was fortunate enough to be able to spend a week in the Amazon rainforest staying in a treehouse and hiking terrain with a guide to photograph the wildlife.
Who or what inspires you?
I have been fortunate enough to have support from my great family, friends, and peers, all of which have taught me something valuable that contributed to who I am today. My parents and brothers taught me the value of a hard day’s work and to be there for each other through the good times and the difficult ones. I have also been fortunate enough to have the professional support of the former Environmental Services Director, current City Management, and former employers that have helped me navigate to the role I’m in today. Furthermore, I draw inspiration from several of Carrollton’s residents that dedicate their free time to better the community, such as the residents that volunteer to clean up the litter from the creeks and streams and those that donate their time to our partners at Metrocrest Services. To witness the selflessness of these individuals for the betterment of the community serves as a personal call to action.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
I hope to leave this city and this role in an even better position than when I found it. I believe we have been on the right track for a long time and are now in a period of small refinements to continue this positive trajectory. I am also looking forward to the large contributions I can make through our upcoming Sustainability Plan that will catalog the city’s current sustainable efforts and, with the input of residents, City Council, and City Management, will help set a course for environmental and community sustainability for the long term. While this is still in the works, I’m confident of the lasting, positive effects this plan will launch the city towards for future Carrollton residents to enjoy in the years to come.
What do you like to do in your free time?
When I’m not traveling or hiking around DFW, I enjoy playing the guitar and piano in my downtime or spending time with friends and family to explore the city. Additionally, I enjoy spending time with my partner Kerstin who has a knack for getting me to take her two-stepping most weekends, something this Midwesterner is still picking up on.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
They say if you have a job that pays you for doing what you love, you never work a day in your life. When making the move out of the scientific field, I wanted to pursue the next logical step that combined my passion for the outdoors with my background, and environmental science was the perfect fit. During my initial interview with the city I was enamored by the positive culture that was readily apparent and while I did not expect to be promoted to the role I’m in today at that time, I knew immediately there was no other place I would rather be.
Get the Carrollton Leader in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.