With free rides and games, free live children’s entertainment, free face painting and much more, the city of Carrollton’s 10th annual Festival at the Switchyard offers something for every member of the family to enjoy on Nov. 2 in Downtown Carrollton (1106 S. Broadway Street).
The children’s entertainment lineup will kick off at 12:30 p.m. inside the Plaza Arts Center with a performance by D n D Juggling. Brothers Dakota and Devin will light up the stage with their juggling skills and comedy act. The duo will juggle a variety of objects including balls, LED light-up clubs, rings, knives, and even battle-axes. At 1:30 p.m., Taylor Bonato and Derrius J. Harmon with Encore Productions will do break dancing and hip-hop performance.
Up next at 2:30 p.m., magician Joshua Ayala will give more modern approach to magic, giving audience members of every age something new to enjoy. Closing the plaza performances at 3:30 p.m., Shel Higgins, known for The Grandpa Show, will conduct stunts such as swallowing a sword and escaping a strait-jacket on a ladder. Higgins was a contestant on Season 10 of America’s Got Talent, and the city said he was a big hit when he performed at the eighth annual Festival at the Switchyard in 2017.
Other acts outside the Plaza Theater in front of the main stage include a performance from the Newman Smith High School Drumline, a showcase of multiple dance styles by Downtown Carrollton’s Motion, The Studio and a high flying (and kicking) demonstration from Sidekicks Karate. Premier senior dance group, the Dallas Tap Dazzlers, will also return to the festival to perform complex tap steps, as well as precision and line formations, that are sure to dazzle the crowd.
A variety of festival rides and games will line the streets. Free face painting, arts and crafts, balloon artists, spin art, caricature drawings and a photo booth will also be available for even more family fun. Rides and games close at 7 p.m., and the face painting, balloon artists and spin art booths close at 6 p.m.
In addition to enjoying the free concerts and children’s entertainment, families can grab a bite to eat from the variety of food vendors on site or from one of the many Downtown restaurants. Festival booths and Downtown shops will also offer unique shopping opportunities.
The event is held on the streets of Downtown Carrollton, just off IH-35E and Belt Line Road, steps away from the Downtown Carrollton Station on the DART Green Line. Festivalgoers are highly encouraged to park at the North Carrollton/Frankford Station or Trinity Mills Station and ride DART to the Festival site, as parking is limited.
