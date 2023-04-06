The city of Carrollton held its first annual Health and Safety Fair this past Saturday, April 1 at Standridge Stadium, featuring fun activities for kids, demonstrations by public safety officials, displays, competitions, health screenings, food, and more.

The fair has been in the works for a little over a year, designed to highlight not only city services, but create an engaging environment with local health and public safety resources. One major resource included ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!, a community-led campaign for the National Alliance for Hispanic Health.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments