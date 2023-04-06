The city of Carrollton held its first annual Health and Safety Fair this past Saturday, April 1 at Standridge Stadium, featuring fun activities for kids, demonstrations by public safety officials, displays, competitions, health screenings, food, and more.
The fair has been in the works for a little over a year, designed to highlight not only city services, but create an engaging environment with local health and public safety resources. One major resource included ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!, a community-led campaign for the National Alliance for Hispanic Health.
“What's so great about doing it here in Carrollton is that it's so much more diverse and we saw more diversity here in this crowd than we typically see,” said Caleb Rosier with Carrollton Fire Rescue. “So it was great feedback to hear from them [¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!] that they saw that as a positive and from our angle we want it to be even more diverse.”
Other partnerships that helped make the event possible included Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District, Carrollton Regional Medical Center, and Metrocrest Hospital Authority. City public safety departments involved included Carrollton Fire Rescue, the Carrollton Police Department, and emergency management. More than 35 organizations attended, offering informational health services’ booths that were available for attendees at the event.
The American Heart Association and Carrollton Fire Rescue conducted three mass CPR classes on the football field at Standridge Stadium at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. The free classes focused on hands-only Adult CPR and AED training.
Carrollton Fire Rescue also conducted technical rescue and fire science demonstrations, and city fleet vehicles were on display for a public education rodeo. Officers and departmental employees were also available to answer questions and chat with community members.
“As a firefighter, I think it was a neat opportunity for our department to go out there and display some of our equipment and some of our more technical skills,” Rosier said. “We did the high angle rescue demonstration where one of our rescuers came off the top of Standridge Stadium and ‘rescued’ a dummy that was hanging off a different line and so that actually got a lot of eyes and a lot of attention from people who were there. To be able to showcase my department and give our citizens kind of a taste and a feel for what we provide to them, should they ever need it.”
Along with Carrollton Fire Rescue, CFBISD fine arts students performed dance routines and band music pieces, Carrollton Office of Emergency Management had a tornado simulation, and the Concilio had a Zumba class and performed Ballet Folklorico Hispano de Dallas.
With this being the first health and safety fair, Rosier said there are several things that he is aiming to provide attendees at future health and safety fairs, including bringing more people to the event, possibly kicking the event off with a 5K, making certain features of the event more accessible to attendees, and having more nonprofits on site. Between 1,200 and 1,500 people were able to make it out to the event.
“I think bringing more people to it is everybody's desire,” he said. “We had plenty of space. We can fit more people out there and we've got a lot to offer.”
Next year’s event is tentatively scheduled for March 23, 2024 and more information is to come.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
