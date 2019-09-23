Carrollton’s Marketing Services Department recently brought home six national awards from the City-County Communications and Marketing Association (3CMA) during a ceremony at the organization’s 31st annual conference on Sept. 5.
The Savvy awards, held in conjunction with 3CMA’s annual conference, recognize outstanding local government achievements in communications, public-sector marketing, citizen-government relationships, and salute skilled and effective city, county, agency, and district professionals who have creatively planned and carried out successful innovations in communications and marketing. More than 200 jurisdictions participated, with more than 700 entries in 40 categories submitted.
Carrollton’s monthly employee e-newsletter brought home a first place Savvy Award in the category of Digital Interactive – Other Marketing Tools.
“The true strength of this newsletter,” according to one 3CMA judge “is the content that is working to create a better connected work culture … and I appreciate the interactive ways the newsletter seeks to bring coworkers together and learn more about each other.”
The poster design for the ninth annual Festival at the Switchyard took home a first place Savvy Award for the category of Graphic Design – Other Marketing Tools.
The design was also applied as a custom wrap on two guitars given to winners of social media and survey contests. The wrap received an Award of Excellence in the category of Marketing and Tools – Best Use of a Promotional Item and was described by 3CMA judges as a very cost effective, creative and innovative execution of a nice graphic design.
The 2019 Carrollton Pet Photo Calendar earned a second place Silver Circle Award in the category of Printed Publications – Calendars and two Awards of Excellence in the categories of Graphic Design – Publications and Most Creative Activity with Least Dollars Spent.
The judges complimented the calendar for being financially brilliant, very attractive, and an impressive use of photography gathered from multiple sources. The pet photo contest and resulting pet photo calendar raised more than $2,000, with all proceeds benefiting the Carrollton Animal Services & Adoption Center for resources such as food, medicine, cleaning supplies and treatment of sick or injured animals.
“We are proud in Carrollton to have dedicated individuals working to engage the community and to increase involvement, responsiveness, and investment in our city,” Marketing Director Kelli Lewis said. “Staff is honored to be recognized for its work toward the City Council’s vision to be the community that families and businesses want to call home.”
