At approximately 5 a.m. Thursday, the city of Carrollton’s network experienced a cyber attack. Public safety response and Carrollton’s 911 emergency response are unaffected, however, some city services have been impacted.

Officials said they have no reason to believe resident information has been accessed or will be affected. Water, sewer and trash services are running on schedule and most residents shouldn’t experience any interruptions. The city is working with state and federal officials on the investigation and will aggressively pursue prosecution of this criminal act to the fullest extent of the law.

While it takes time to resolve these types of issues, officials said the city is working diligently to return operations back to normal and maintain business continuity.

As more information becomes available, the city will update residents. The situation is an ongoing criminal investigation.

For emergencies, call 911.

For non-emergency calls, use 972-466-3333.

For all other inquiries, call 972-466-3000

