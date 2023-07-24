Daniela Flores recently moved to Carrollton a few months ago, starting a new chapter in her life as the outdoor and education coordinator for the city of Carrollton.
In her role, Flores said she gets to do what she loves, providing free or affordable programs to the public and hosting weekly activities for the community. When not working, Flores can be found spending time with her fiancé and their cat Momo, spending time with friends, reading new books, and more.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I was born and raised on the west side of San Antonio, one out of four girls. During my childhood, my sisters and I thoroughly enjoyed exploring the local parks, visiting the zoo, and spending time at the swimming pools. Growing up as a first-generation Mexican American in a low-income area, I quickly learned the value of hard work and the importance of relying on my supportive family and friends.
After graduating from high school, I pursued my education at Texas A&M University, where I earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Recreation, Park, and Tourism Sciences. Following my time in college, I relocated to Austin, where I worked as an activity specialist at the Austin Nature & Science Center. It was during this period that I discovered my true passion for working with young children, leading me to become a preschool teacher specializing in early childhood education for ages 2 to 4.
More recently, my fiancé and I made the decision to move to the Carrollton area after he gained acceptance to the University of North Texas. I was fortunate to secure this job opportunity, which brought us to this new chapter in our lives.
What do you do in your role as a recreation coordinator for the city of Carrollton?
As the Outdoor and Education Coordinator, I oversee all outdoor and education programs in the city of Carrollton and oversee the Elm Fork Nature Center. I am responsible for developing and coordinating outdoor programs and educational activities for individuals or groups. I evaluate program effectiveness and make recommendations for improvements and assist with program marketing and outreach efforts to attract participants and raise awareness.
What is your favorite part about your job?
Doing what I love. I'm passionate about providing free/affordable programs and classes to the public. It's amazing to see just in the few months I've been here I've been able to start offering free programs to the public like having activities hosted at the Elm Fork Nature Center every week and having more free programs this fall.
How did you know parks and recreation was something you wanted to pursue as a career?
During my time at Texas A&M, I decided to change my major. When I was going over the list I saw Recreation, Park and Tourism Sciences. After doing more research into the major and considering I admired Leslie Knope from the TV show “Parks and Recreation,” I decided to jump into the major. At first, I wanted to become a park ranger for the Redwoods National Park, but taking more classes into my major I realized how important it was to me to provide equal access to parks and recreation resources for all people, since I saw a lack of that access when I was a child. That's when I made the decision to jump into this field.
What do you like to do in your free time?
In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my fiancé and our cat, Momo. I love working out, spending time with my friends, reading new books, hiking, and bouldering. On the weekend, you'll most likely find me at the local farmers market, trying out new coffee shops, or hanging out with my friends.
What are you passionate about?
I am the most passionate about my faith, learning new trends in the outdoor world, and early childhood education. I'm always reading new books, listening to Christian podcasts, and learning more about the things I believe in and why I believe in them. I would say the same thing for early childhood education, as a teacher I was always asking myself questions like "Why does this happen? How can we improve this behavior? What is the deeper issue?" I knew doing my own research would make me a better teacher and a better person to be around.
Who or what inspires you?
My sister Valerie inspires me. She has inspired me since the day I was able to recognize my own thoughts and feelings. She was heavily involved in extracurricular activities in school, graduated salutatorian of her class, and graduated from University of Texas at Austin. She always helped me out when I needed it the most, helped me in college, and continues to be here for me to this day. I admire her and all her accomplishments in life.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Carrollton?
Probably where I spend the most of my time at, which is the Nature Preserve. I love the quiet, the fresh air, dragonflies flying past me, and seeing people enjoy the trail.
