Carrollton Profile 723.jpeg
Courtesy of Daniela Flores

Daniela Flores recently moved to Carrollton a few months ago, starting a new chapter in her life as the outdoor and education coordinator for the city of Carrollton.

In her role, Flores said she gets to do what she loves, providing free or affordable programs to the public and hosting weekly activities for the community. When not working, Flores can be found spending time with her fiancé and their cat Momo, spending time with friends, reading new books, and more.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags


Recommended for you

Load comments