Carrollton's Rosemeade Rainforest Complex will not open this season

The Rosemeade Rainforest Aquatic Complex will not open this season. City officials made the call early this week, saying that it was not feasible to open.
“This has been a frustrating experience for all of us,” said Mayor Kevin Falconer.
Falconer said the contractor gave the city a completion date that would allow the complex to open on Friday, but with school so close to starting back, it would only be open for just a couple of weekends. In addition, the city didn’t want to rush through the project.
“We just want to make sure it is done the right way and in a quality fashion,” Falconer said. “We have made the call that the best thing for us is to let the contractor finish it in the right way and accept that we can’t get it open this year. We felt it was the right thing to do.”
Carrollton contracted with Gold Medal Pools to renovate the aquatic complex. The renovations were passed as part of the 2018 bond election and include newly built restrooms, a shaded toddler splash pool, a zero-depth entry activity pool, a 4-foot pool with a seating wall, a diving well makeover and more.
During the course of the project, contractors ran into weather delays. Officials said the city had more than 120 rain events this season, and as a result, the project’s completion date was pushed back several times.
While the City Council expressed disappointment with Gold Medal Pools' performance, Falconer said the company has been trying to make up for the delay.
“Gold Medal Pools, in the last few weeks, has put forth a valiant effort to make this happen,” he said. “They have been working diligently.”
Residents can expect the pool to be open again for the next season. In the meantime Carrollton and Gold Medal Pools will spend some time evaluating what went wrong this time around.
“If we made some mistakes, we’re going to make sure we learn from it,” Falconer said. “We’ll hold everyone accountable.”
To make it up to residents, the city will host another free event at Hawaiian Falls in The Colony from 6-9 p.m. on Aug. 8. Residents can get wristbands for the event from 5-9 p.m. on Monday and from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday at either the Crosby Recreation Center or the Rosemeade Recreation Center.
Households that previously received wristbands will not be eligible to attend the event. Wristbands are limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-served opportunity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.