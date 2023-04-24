Carrollton Profile 423.jpeg
Courtesy of Krystle Boise

Krystle Boise’s career in local government was a happy accident. She started her career in local government with the town of Flower Mound and has been with the city of Carrollton since 2014. Spending time with her son takes up most of Boise’s free time as she supports him in karate, T-ball, soccer and swim lessons.

Tell me a little bit about yourself.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments