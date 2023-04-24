Krystle Boise’s career in local government was a happy accident. She started her career in local government with the town of Flower Mound and has been with the city of Carrollton since 2014. Spending time with her son takes up most of Boise’s free time as she supports him in karate, T-ball, soccer and swim lessons.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
My name is Krystle, and I am the Strategic Services Director for the city of Carrollton. I was born in New Jersey, but my family moved to Flower Mound when I was 10 years old. I hold a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from Harding University and a Master of Public Administration from the University of North Texas. My entire career has been in the public sector — 14 years of which has been in local government. Outside of that, I’m a mom to the greatest kid on the planet, a National Parks enthusiast and a lover of long-distance running.
What do you do in your role as Strategic Services Director for the City of Carrollton?
My position exists because of Carrollton’s long-standing commitment to market competitiveness. My team administers the Managed Competition program, which is the process in which each individual city business unit or department is benchmarked against the private sector and competes for the opportunity to provide their services to the community. We also oversee organization-wide strategic planning, performance metric reporting, employee training and development, process documentation, and several organizational development programs including employee recognition and student internships.
What is your favorite part about your job?
The best part of my job is working with people who are so passionate about what they do. I don’t have to try hard to motivate other department leaders to be the best — they want that for themselves! Whenever we’re faced with a complex problem, I enjoy circling up with my coworkers to build and execute innovative solutions to solve it.
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Carrollton?
Anywhere in Downtown Carrollton! Before stepping into my current role, I spent a few years as Carrollton’s Development Program Manager, which is a position that assists with transit-oriented development and commercial redevelopment efforts. I was proud to work on several projects that took Downtown Carrollton to the next level such as 3 Nations Brewing Co., Lux on Main and LYV Broadway. Even though I’ve moved on from that role, I love to visit the square and see people enjoying the space and the businesses.
What are you passionate about?
Honestly, I’m passionate about so many things — but I’m passionate about service, first and foremost. Whether that’s serving this wonderful Carrollton community, various volunteer groups I participate in, or my family and friends, I’ve found deep satisfaction in filling different needs where I see them. It’s just an intrinsic part of who I am.
Who or what inspires you?
People in general are an inspiration to me. Every behavior or personality trait assessment I’ve ever taken has pointed to people as the primary place where I get my energy — and boy, is that true! A stranger to me is just a friend I haven’t met yet.
What kind of legacy do you hope to leave?
When I graduated with my master’s degree, I took the Athenian Oath as a part of my commencement ceremony – and I meant every word. I intend for my professional legacy to be, “to transmit this city not only, not less, but greater and more beautiful than it was transmitted to [me].” As far as my personal legacy goes, I like this quote from Hunter S. Thompson: “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming ‘Wow! What a Ride!’” I hope that I’m remembered as someone who got the most out of life and enjoyed every bit.
What do you like to do in your free time?
My favorite thing to do in my free time is spend time with my son — especially at all his activities. Between karate, T-ball, soccer and swim lessons, he has a more active social life than me! But I love taxiing him around and seeing him grow and get better at the things he loves to do.
How did you know this career was something you wanted to pursue?
My career in local government is a happy accident. I went to school to study journalism, but I graduated right before the Great Recession when there weren’t a lot of jobs for writers. I spent the first few years of my career working as an event planner for a non-profit in Lewisville, which set my heart on fire for public service. A few years later, I took a position in Economic Development for the town of Flower Mound, and I’ve been hooked on local government management ever since. I heard about Carrollton and some of the unique things that the city was doing during my time in graduate school and hoped that I would be a part of it someday. Fortunately, I successfully competed for a spot on the Carrollton team in 2014.
Please share anything else you would like our readers to know!
I am fiercely competitive, and I channel that into my work. I want to work for the very best city in the state of Texas and beyond, and I work with an entire team of people who want that, too. We define “being the best” as providing the highest quality of services for the lowest possible cost. We don’t just “talk the talk,” we can “walk the walk” too. We routinely record and review the data to look for opportunities for improvement. When we identify a performance gap, we work hard to close it. There is so much that goes on behind the scenes to make Carrollton the place that families and businesses want to call home.
