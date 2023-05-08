Samantha Dean didn’t know that she wanted to work in local government or for human resources until she attended a panel discussion in college, which helped find her passion. Dean has been with the City of Carrollton for almost 10 years, dedicating her time to supporting the city’s strategic vision and investing in the city’s staff. In her free time, Dean enjoys spending time with her family, exercising, or watching a show with her husband.
Tell me a little bit about yourself.
I’ve been with the City of Carrollton for almost 10 years. I serve as the city’s Workforce Services Director, and I have 15 years local government experience. I graduated from the University of Texas at Dallas with my Bachelor of Science in Public Affairs and with my Masters of Public Affairs. I am the first in my family to graduate college, but hopefully not the last. I am married to the most wonderful husband in the world, and we have two beautiful babies. Olivia is 6 years old, and Lincoln will turn 3 in May.
What do you do in your role as Director of Workforce Services for the City of Carrollton?
I oversee the human resources and civil service functions for the city. My department works very hard to provide efficient and exceptional service to our customers while contributing to the strategic goals of the city manager’s office and city council. It is our mission for workforce services to participate as a leader in the organization by providing services in support of the city’s strategic vision and investing in the city’s most competitive resource, our staff. We strive to achieve this mission through application of the following department core values:
- Deliver outstanding customer service to all City of Carrollton employees, citizens and applicants.
- Partner with departments as a resource in strategically aligning business operations to meet needs of management and citizenry.
- Administer a compensation structure and benefit plan that is flexible, cost effective and sustainable.
- Mitigate workplace risk and safeguard the various city assets by ensuring there is an organizational emphasis on employee safety, insurance coverage and loss prevention.
The vision for the Workforce Services Department is for the City of Carrollton to be the employer of choice for applicants and an employer of pride for current staff by offering benefits and compensation that encourages professional growth and talent development.
What is your favorite part about your job?
I say all the time that I have the best job in the city and it’s absolutely true! I get to be in the people business working for one of the best cities in the metroplex. My favorite part of my job is when we successfully match an applicant with a vacant city position, and we get to see that person flourish in their employment. Or when we get to communicate the results of a city-wide compensation study and let employees know that their pay has increased as a result of the study. It doesn’t get much better than that!
Where is your favorite place to spend time in Carrollton?
Well, I can usually be found at Sunny Street Café right across from city hall. They have such a great veggie omelet and coffee (all the coffee)!
How did you know this was something you wanted to pursue?
You know, I didn’t know that I wanted to work in local government or in human resources until a couple of happy accidents happened to me in college. I attended a panel discussion that was facilitated by a group of city managers while I was an undergraduate student and that’s when I knew local government would be such a good fit for me. And then about two years later, I landed an internship in the HR department with the City of Garland and instantly knew that human resources is where I would provide the most value. I have been blessed to have amazing mentors who believed and encouraged me to pursue my ambitions which led me to the current role I hold in Carrollton.
What are you passionate about?
As much as I love my job and really enjoy the team I work with, my biggest passion is my family. I love my family and I love it even more when I get to expose my family to my work, like when I get to bring my oldest to Future Public Employee Day, a fun long-term program that cultivates interest in public service among staff’s children or young relatives.
Who or what inspires you?
I get inspired watching members of my team rise to the occasion. Their ambition, creativity, amazing customer service and passion for human resources inspires me every single day. I always say you can’t put a price on talent and that is especially true for the workforce services team.
What do you like to do in your free time?
Well, when I get a bit of free time (which happens rarely with two kiddos), I like to do some sort of exercise activity or watch a show with my husband.
Please share anything else that you would like our readers to know.
I would just like to share how lucky and blessed I feel to be a part of the Carrollton community. I wholeheartedly believe we have the best city manager and city council in the metroplex. Their unwavering support for city staff and for the citizens of Carrollton is so inspiring and it makes working for the City of Carrollton such a rewarding career.
