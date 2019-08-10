Carrollton announced the selection of Andrew Horn as its new information technology director. He has functioned as interim IT director since May.
In his new position as Carrollton’s IT director, Horn will act as executive officer for all aspects of the city’s information technology services and partner with city stakeholders to ensure a strategic methodology is applied to the city’s approach to technology enhancement.
“After an extensive recruitment and interview process, I am pleased to congratulate Andy on this challenging new opportunity,” said Bob Scott, assistant city manager and chief financial officer over information technology. “I am excited to work with him in this new role and I know he will take the IT department to the next level.”
As a commander in the Carrollton Police Department (CPD), Horn served as police liaison to the IT Department. He managed and implemented all technology projects including the Police Department’s new records management system and mobile device security, as well as researched and proposed a city-wide cellular technology program to streamline expenditures for multiple departments. Horn also co-authored CPD’s strategic business plans for fiscal years 2019 and 2020.
“In May, when the need arose for an interim director, city management approached Horn to take on the position,” Carrollton City Manager Erin Rinehart said. “He really dug into the challenges in the IT department, and he feels a commitment to finish what he has started. His familiarity with operations here, as well as his management skills he learned in the police department, are a benefit to the city of Carrollton.”
Horn began his career with CPD in July 2006 as a police officer and has served in almost every aspect of the department throughout his 13-year tenure, most recently holding the rank of Police Professional Standards Commander.
Horn holds a master of science in justice administration and leadership from the University of Texas at Dallas, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Texas at Arlington, and is currently enrolled in the Carrollton Leadership Institute and the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas’ Leadership Command curriculum.
