Carrollton is beginning its formal budget process, and the City Council has set a proposed tax rate of $0.594970 per $100 valuation, the same rate as last year.
During Tuesday’s meeting the council and the city staff discussed the preliminary budget and what’s expected for this upcoming fiscal year.
Bob Scott, chief financial officer, said the city’s assessed valuation is $15.6 billion, an 8.44-percent increase from last year.
“We are experiencing a very robust growth,” Scott said.
The general fund is projected to have $109.2 million, a 3.3-percent increase from last year. Out of the funds, over $74 million is allocated for new programming such as the Neighborhood Partnership program, community development and park and street projects, and $11.6 million is allocated for non-recurring initiatives and strategic community reinvestment projects.
Scott said no increases are projected for solid waste collection this year, but water and sewer rates are projected to increase about 7.3 percent for fiscal year 2020, effective Jan. 1. Scott said a lot of that increase will depend on the city’s regional suppliers. The projected increase will be reevaluated after fiscal year 2019 is finalized, he said.
In addition, water and sewer rates are projected to increase by 21.6 percent over the next three years.
A public hearing on the proposed tax rate will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 and Sept. 10. The budget and tax rate is set to be adopted on Sept. 17. Officials said the proposed tax rate can be lowered but cannot be increased at this point.
“This is an important time for us,” said Mayor Kevin Falconer. “Arguably the most important thing we do as a council is setting budgets because that’s what defines what our priorities are.”
