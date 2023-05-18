All four of the Carrollton City Council seats from the May 2023 General Election ballot were sworn in during the Tuesday, May 16 meeting at city hall.

Current Mayor Steve Babick was sworn in as mayor for a second term with 53.18% of the votes. Babick was previously elected as mayor in a special election in May 2022, after Mayor Kevin Falconer announced he would be resigning as Mayor of Carrollton and running for Denton County Commissioner’s Court.

Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.

