Daisy Palomo was sworn in to council seat Place 6 with 62.40% of the votes, filling the position held by councilmember Young Sung, who completed his second term and whose name was on the general election ballot for mayor.
Current Mayor Steve Babick was sworn in as mayor for a second term with 53.18% of the votes.
Courtesy of the city of Carrollton
The city of Carrollton said farewell and thank you to councilmember Young Sung for his service to the city during a city council meeting on Tuesday, May 16.
Courtesy of the city of Carrollton
Jason Carpenter was sworn in to city council Place 2 with 62.78% percent of the votes, filling the seat held by councilmember Adam Polter, who was on the ballot in the general election for mayor.
Courtesy of the city of Carrollton
Current Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Andrew Palacios was sworn in to city council Place 4 for a second term with 58.47% of the votes.
Courtesy of the city of Carrollton
Daisy Palomo was sworn in to council seat Place 6 with 62.40% of the votes, filling the position held by councilmember Young Sung, who completed his second term and whose name was on the general election ballot for mayor.
Courtesy of the city of Carrollton
The city of Carrollton said farewell and thank you to councilmember Adam Polter for his service to the city during a city council meeting on Tuesday, May 16.
All four of the Carrollton City Council seats from the May 2023 General Election ballot were sworn in during the Tuesday, May 16 meeting at city hall.
Current Mayor Steve Babick was sworn in as mayor for a second term with 53.18% of the votes. Babick was previously elected as mayor in a special election in May 2022, after Mayor Kevin Falconer announced he would be resigning as Mayor of Carrollton and running for Denton County Commissioner’s Court.
Jason Carpenter was sworn in to city council Place 2 with 62.78% percent of the votes, filling the seat held by councilmember Adam Polter, who was on the ballot in the general election for mayor.
Current Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Andrew Palacios was sworn in to city council Place 4 for a second term with 58.47% of the votes.
Daisy Palomo was sworn in to council seat Place 6 with 62.40% of the votes, filling the position held by councilmember Young Sung, who completed his second term and whose name was on the general election ballot for mayor. All votes have been certified.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Arianna Morrison is a reporter for Star Local Media, covering the communities of The Colony, Little Elm, Carrollton, Lewisville, Flower Mound and Coppell. Email her with story ideas and more at amorrison@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.