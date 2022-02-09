Luis Escobar; Alvaro Jimenez

A teacher and an office assistant at a Carrollton church are both charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child for the assault of a 14-year-old girl in 2018.

Carrollton detectives arrested 59-year-old teacher Luis Escobar and 71-year-old office assistant Alvaro Jimenez Tuesday at Ministerios Bethania USA, 2405 E Belt Line Rd. in Carrollton where both of the men were also living.

According to a press release from the Carrollton Police Department, Escobar taught virtual church classes for adults, and Jimenez handled various office duties. The investigation began in September 2021 when the victim, now 18 years old, reported the assault to a school counselor. Investigators determined the victim met the suspects through the church, but that the assault did not happen on church property, the department stated. Detectives established probable cause to obtain arrests warrants for both men and took them into custody without incident on Tuesday. Escobar and Jimenez were booked into the Carrollton City Jail Tuesday and transferred to the Dallas County Jail Wednesday morning where they are awaiting bond hearings. 

