A Carrollton teacher was named one of the elite 100 last week for helping his students recover from learning loss during the pandemic.
Jose Hernandez, a fourth-grade teacher at Jerry Junkins Elementary School, has used a variety of programs to individualize students’ learning and increase student accountability when it comes to completing school assignments.
“When I heard I was nominated and selected as one of the elite 100, I was very excited, and I was proud of the work of my students,” Hernandez said. “They ultimately put in the effort. I was just a facilitator.”
Hernandez said he used a combination of the Google Suite and IXL Learning to meet students where they were at in their learning.
“I started using IXL some time ago,” he said. “I used to work at F. P. Caillet Elementary, then at around 2015, I started working at Jerry Junkins. I kept using IXL and kept seeing great results. It's just my understanding that the elite 100 are selected based on the success of implementing the website.”
Hernandez’s students would complete work on IXL Learning, and the program would determine the students’ skill sets and where they were compared to grade-level. When Hernandez got the results back, he said he would conference with them to set benchmarks and ultimately bring them back to grade level if they were falling behind. He also became certified as a Google Educator to utilize programs like Google Classroom, so students can access assignments remotely and maintain accountability on their end.
“I see as a result from the pandemic that the way we teach has changed,” Hernandez said. “There's more independence on the part of the students. The role of the teacher is that of a facilitator. I teach fourth grade, and I see some of my fourth graders learning almost as if they were in middle school or high school. It changed how they do their schoolwork – a little more accountability on their part.”
