Carrollton will host the inaugural Glow Run 5K at 8 p.m. on Sept. 28 at McInnish Sports Complex (2335 Sandy Lake Road).
Runners will route through the sports complex for a full 5K. For those who want to take a more leisurely stroll to a beat, a one-mile fun run/walk will begin at 8 p.m. and is not a timed event. Dogs are allowed to run with their owners at no additional charge, but will not be awarded. The races will begin and end at McInnish Park Field 15.
Runners can participate in a silent disco party during their run or walk using special wireless noise-canceling headphones. Music is broadcast through the headphones and controlled by three live DJs laying out tracks from the Top 40 and more. Join friends and family and tune into the same channel during the run.
After crossing the finish line, keep the headphones on for the Glow Run After Party. The after party can be attended without participating in either race and headphones for those not participating will be available for a rental fee of $5. A valid I.D. must be presented to rent the headphones. Headphone rental for participants is included in the registration fee.
Also a black light photo booth will be on site for capturing the moment and an inflatable track to test one’s competitive skills. Participants can race an opponent around the inflatable track by walking, running, or rolling around inside a 10-foot tall inflatable ball like a human hamster. Food trucks will be serving a variety of treats, including all-natural ice cream, all-natural dairy-free ice cream, and more.
Awards for the 5K will be given to the overall male and female winners and the top finishers in each age category.
