As a thank you to residents for waiting patiently during the Rosemeade Rainforest Aquatic Complex renovations and upgrades, the City Council has arranged for the city to host a private event for Carrollton residents at Hawaiian Falls in The Colony on Friday from 6-9 p.m.
Beginning Wednesday at 5 p.m. through Friday at 2 p.m., residents can stop by either Crosby Recreation Center (1610 E. Crosby Road) or Rosemeade Recreation Center (1330 E. Rosemeade Parkway) to show their ID verifying Carrollton residency (driver license with Carrollton address, or photo ID and Carrollton utility bill) and receive wristbands for their household members.
Those wristbands will be required for entrance to Hawaiian Falls for the free event on Friday only. This is a first come, first served opportunity as wristbands are limited.
Pick up times at both Recreation Centers are from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. For more details, contact 972-466-3080.
